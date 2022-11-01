Men’s Golf: Huskies wrap up fall season at Ka’anapali Classic 

After three top-five finishes in four events, the UConn men’s golf team wrapped up its fall schedule with a three-over, 13th place finish at the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational. The three-day tournament, hosted by the University of Hawaii, was held at the Royal Ka’anapali Golf Course in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Connecticut finished up with a three-over-855, matching the score of CSU-Northridge. Huskies head coach Dave Pezzino mentioned heading into the weekend that the team would see the strongest field of the year outside of an NCAA regional tournament, and that was no hyperbole. The field was made up of 20 teams, representing 17 states and 12 different conferences. Nine of those squads are currently ranked amongst the top 100 in the nation. Besides UConn, there were no other Big East teams participating.

Some schools that finished above the Huskies in the 20-under range included Clemson, Liberty, Colorado and Kansas. Led by a duo of golfers who each shot 11-under, Oklahoma took home first place with an astonishing 41-under-811.

Clemson’s Andrew Swanson reigned supreme over the field with a 18-under-195 on the par-71 course.

Leading the Huskies this weekend was none other than junior Tommy Dallahan. The recent Big East Golfer of the Week continued his hot play, ending the first day with a five-under-66. His 72 and 70 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, were good enough to finish five-under-par on the tournament, good for a tie for 22nd place overall in a field of 123 golfers. His scores on Friday and Sunday were his third and fourth rounds of par or better this season.

While he certainly started out the season hot, graduate student Jared Nelson has come back to Earth in recent events, but has still proven to give his squad a boost in the standings. The Vermont native put up the second-best Husky score of the event, tying for 40th place with a 1-under-212. His strong finish of a 69 on Sunday earned him his ninth sub-70 round of the fall season.

The only other UConn golfer to place inside the top-75 was junior Jimmy Paradise, who started the weekend cold but improved each day to shoot a 2-over-215. Sophomore Trevor Lopez finished the tournament 10-over to land in 104th place, with his best day coming on Saturday, shooting par. Freshman Colin Spencer struggled amongst top competition, ending with a 17-over-230 thanks to a rough 80 on Saturday. Golfing as an individual, Vikram Konanki wasn’t too far behind Spencer, shooting a 21-over-234.

With the fall season wrapping up this past weekend, Connecticut gets a long and well-deserved break before spring play starts up in early February. It will begin on Feb. 6 with Big East Match Play at Bear Lakes Country Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.