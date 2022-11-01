Volleyball: Huskies continue their Big East win streak 

Uconn wins 3 sets to 0 in their game against Providence on October 19, 2022 at Gampel Pavilion. The Huskies most recent home game was a 3-0 win against Providence College, followed by an away game at Georgetown University where the Huskies also won 3-0. Photo by Jordan Arnold/Daily Campus.

The Huskies are hot and it’s happening at just the right time. The UConn volleyball team recorded their sixth straight win as they swept Georgetown down last Friday in Washington D.C. In a three-set sweep, UConn was led by Allie Garland and Jasmine Davis, who both had 13 kills.

Georgetown took an early 15-12 lead, forcing UConn to take an early timeout. After the two teams went back and forth, the Huskies took the 24-23 advantage with a kill from Garland and a Kennadie Jake-Turner kill finished the job.

It was evenly matched at the beginning of the second set. Neither team allowed the other to get ahead, until the Huskies took a 16-13 lead. The Hoyas came out of their timeout swinging and tied the game at 16, eventually going up by one. UConn didn’t give up, as it went on a run retaking the lead as Georgetown trailed 22-18. The Huskies then took set two with a final of 25-19.

UConn was ready to put the Hoyas to sleep after taking the first two sets. Georgetown did not back down as it held UConn from taking an early advantage. The Huskies then took a four-point lead causing Georgetown to take a timeout. Davis, Jake-Turner and Garland closed out this game, and the Huskies won the third set 25-16 for their sixth straight victory.

Georgetown is now 4-18 overall and 2-9 in the Big East. The Huskies continued the trip with a visit to Pennsylvania to face Villanova on Saturday.

UConn took down the Wildcats for their seventh straight win. This win streak is the longest for the Huskies since the 2006 season.

Villanova had an early 13-8 lead in the first set. UConn cut the lead down to two, but the Wildcats won the first set 25-20. Davis had three kills in this set, while Garland and Jake-Turner had two.

Davis put up seven kills, Garland had four and freshman Emma Werkmeister had three. Garland started set two off with a pair of kills, but the Wildcats went on a run taking a 7-2 lead. After taking a much-needed timeout to pull it together, UConn tied the game at 17 and won set two 25-22.

The third set was back and forth, with both teams going on runs. The Huskies had a 16-10 lead, but Villanova cut it down to two at 22-20. UConn ran away with this set though and won 25-22.

UConn started set four with a few kills forcing Villanova to take a timeout 15-9. The Huskies did not let off the gas pedal and finished the set 25-17.

UConn will return home and prepare for two Big East matchups against Xavier on Nov. 4 and Creighton on Nov. 6, both on the road.