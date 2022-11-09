Election Day 2022: Connecticut winners and early results

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, left, talks with state Rep. Bobby Sanchez while making a campaign stop at the Pulaski Middle School polling place in New Britain, Conn., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Cloe Poisson/Hartford Courant via AP

While ballot returns will still be counted well into Wednesday morning, a few key races have already been called late Tuesday night.

According to Fox News, in the gubernatorial race Ned Lamont (D) has been declared the winner over Bob Stefanowski (R) with 21% of the vote counted. As of 10:15 p.m. on election night, Lamont has 53.73% with 172,960 votes vs. Stefanowski with 44.85% and 144,378 votes. This will be Ned Lamont and Susan Bysiewicz’s second term in office, first being elected in 2018.

In the senatorial race, Richard Blumenthal (D) has won over Leora R. Levy (R) with 23% of the vote counted. As of 10:15 p.m. on election night, Blumenthal has 55% with 178,257 votes vs. Levy with 45% and 143,688 votes. This is Senator Blumenthal’s third term as senator, being first elected to the Senate in 2006.

For other state-wide offices, the races are too close to call as of late Tuesday night with 16% of the votes counted. For Connecticut Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas (D) currently has 53% vs. Dominic Rapini (R) with 45%. For state Attorney General, William Tong (D) currently has 54% over Jessica Kordas (R) with 44%. For state treasurer, Erick Russell (D) currently has 50% while Harry Arora (R) has 48%. And for state comptroller, Sean Scanlon (D) has 53% over Mary Fay (R) with 47%.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and his wife, Cynthia, celebrate his re-election, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. AP Photo/David Collins

For the House of Representative races, the races are also too close to call as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. John Larson (D) has 59% over Larry Lazor (R) with 40% in the race for Connecticut’s 1st congressional district with 10% of the vote counted. Joe Courtney (D) has 56% over Mike France (R) with 43% in the race for Connecticut’s 2nd congressional district with 24% of the vote counted. Rosa DeLauro (D) has 54% over Lesley DeNardis (R) with 43% in the race for Connecticut’s 3rd district with 7% of the vote counted. And Jim Himes (D) has 57% over Jayme Stevenson (R) with 43% in the race for Connecticut’s 4th congressional district with 25% of the vote counted.

As of 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, the race for Connecticut’s 5th congressional district is also too close to call. Expected to be close and with 13% of the vote counted, Jahana Hayes (D) currently has 53% vs. George Logan (R) with 47%.

For the ballot question whether or not to allow early voting in Connecticut, with 13% of the total vote counted the results are currently “Yes” with 60% vs. “No” with 40%.