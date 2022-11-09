National News: November 9, 2022

Former President Donald Trump reacts to a supporter during a rally, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Sioux City, Iowa. AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Ex-president Trump gives an indication of announcing 2024 bid after the end of the upcoming election

As the midterms approach, some are looking towards the next election. Former President Donald Trump, who was the 45th President of the United States from Jan. 2017 through Jan. 2021, seemed to signal a third presidential run by appealing to Republican voters in Iowa.

In Iowa, Donald Trump spoke on the campaign trail to support Senator Chuck Grassley and Governor Kim Reynolds, who are Republican candidates for Tuesday’s midterm elections.

According to Rolling Stone, Trump told people at the Iowa rally to vote, while also mentioning unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.

“We need a landslide so big that the radical left cannot rig it or steal it! If you care about election integrity, volunteer as an election worker, poll watcher, or poll challenger … We need you!” Trump said at the Iowa rally.

According to Rolling Stone, the reason why Trump has exerted his influence on this campaign as well as many others is his plan to push a 2024 presidential bid. Although any formal announcement has yet to be released, his current political movement indicates his enthusiasm for a presidential run.

According to the New York Post, Trump told supporters in Texas last month, “I will probably have to do it again,” showing a possible intention of running for president for a third time.

These activities are also interpreted as a measure to avoid potential indictment from the Justice Department. Trump has been indicted for the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol and the mishandling of classified documents. If he wins the next presidential election, it will act as a shield against indictment on several charges, according to Washington Post .

Historically, there is only one case of a president serving incongruous terms. Grover Cleveland, who left the White House in 1889 and returned for a second term four years later in 1893, according to Washingtonian Magazine.

Due to the possibility of a third Trump presidential run, which could create huge political ramifications, both Republicans and Democrats have been observing his behavior closely.

Slavery in prisons: Five states will vote on whether to eliminate language in their constitutions that allows slavery as punishment in prisons, an exception written into the 13th Amendment. https://t.co/iX2YHj6ZhE pic.twitter.com/2xqO1Xq20v — Post Graphics (@PostGraphics) November 4, 2022

In five states there are ballot measures to eliminate the remains of slavery

Over a century-and-a-half has passed since the abolition of slavery in the United States by the 13th Amendment in 1865. Despite this, the remnants of slavery have not yet been excised from several state constitutions.

The 13th Amendment abolished slavery with the exception of enslavement as punishment. To be more specific, that law bans slavery or involuntary servitude except when it is used as punishment for a crime. The majority of state laws still follow this clause.

The 13th Amendment reads “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”

For this month’s election, five states, namely Alabama, Louisiana, Vermont, Oregon and Tennessee, will give voters an opportunity to amend their state constitutions to remove this exception.

While a positive development, it seems that these measures trying to fix slavery clauses are long overdue.

Over the past few years, prior to the ballot measures presented this year, Nebraska, Utah and Colorado passed ballot measures to abolish the clause, making slavery as a condition of punishment illegal.

Bianca Tylek is the executive director of Worth Rises, a non-profit that endeavors to get rid of the clause in the 13th Amendment, and said this would be a positive step towards eliminating this exception nationally.

“If their populaces vote for this at the state level, then we have to believe that their congressional representatives will also have to support it as a federal measure,” Tylek said according to CNN.