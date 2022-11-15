The change in Dining Services during Thanksgiving Holiday in the fall of 2022

Whitney Dining Hall is the dining hall for East Campus. During Thanksgiving break, modifications in hours will be made that will be applied to all dining halls. File photo/The Daily Campus

During the Thanksgiving break there will be modifications of locations and hours that will be applied to all dining halls. The change will go into effect Nov. 18, according to the Dining Services website.

Starting this Friday, the 18th, all dining hall hours for breakfast and lunch are in normal operations, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. respectively. However, dinner will only be served at the South and North dining halls from 4:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on that day according to the Dining Services website.

After Nov. 18, regular residential meal plans will cease until Saturday, Nov. 26, and resume normally again on Sunday, Nov. 27, according to the Dining Services website.

South Dining Hall is one of the eight dining halls offered on campus. Between Nov. 19 and Nov. 26, only two dining halls, the South and Buckley dining halls, will be open. Separately, the South dining hall will open from Saturday, Nov. 20, until Saturday, Nov. 26. File photo/The Daily Campus

Between Nov. 19 and Nov. 26, only two dining halls, the South and Buckley dining halls, will be open. Separately, the South dining hall will open from Saturday, Nov. 20, until Saturday, Nov. 26. Hours of Buckley dining hall during the break will be breakfast from 7:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., lunch is from 11:00 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., and dinner is from 4:00 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., according to the Dining Services website.

However, on Thursday, Nov. 24, which is Thanksgiving Day, there will be no meal service in any dining halls, according to the Dining Services website.

The residential meal plan will shut down after Friday, Nov. 18. Therefore, students who have a current meal plan, which is ultimate, value, or custom, and plan to stay on campus during Thanksgiving break are recommended to fill out forms for meals, according to the Dining Services website.

Putnam Dining Hall is the dining hall for Garrigus Suites, Hilltop Dorms, and Werth. The dining unit was redone over the summer and now features two floors of available food options. File photo/The Daily Campus

The form can be found by accessing the following link, and will work from Saturday, Nov. 19 to Saturday, Nov. 26, according to the Dining Services website.

Points and flex passes are not available during the break, according to the Dining Services website.

Although starting Sunday, Nov. 27, meal plans are going to resume normal operation, breakfast, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., will be solely served in the South dining hall, and brunch, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. will be only available in the Northwest and South dining halls. Dinner, from 4:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. will be open in every dining hall except for Buckley. Late-night dining service also will be open in the Northwest and McMahon dining halls and will operate until 10 p.m., according to the Dining Services website.