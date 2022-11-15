Volleyball: Huskies split at home against DePaul and Marquette   

The UConn women’s volleyball team celebrated their senior night for their final home game of the season against Marquette on Nov. 13, 2022. Despite strong efforts, the Huskies fell in three sets against their nationally ranked opponent. Photo by Skyler Kim/Daily Campus.

On Saturday afternoon, the UConn Huskies won against DePaul in three sets with a 12-9 lead in the first. After a string of attacks, the Huskies raised the lead to 18-13. Caylee Parker finished the frame with 16 kills to help her team win the first set at 25-20.

The Huskies started the second set on a 5-0 run. Madi Whitmire offered extensive help, finishing the game with 39 assists, nine digs and two blocks. UConn narrowly won the second set 25-23 after giving up their early advantage.

In the third set, UConn took an early lead. DePaul outside hitter Jill Pressly and Parker went head to head. Pressly had 16 kills and 12 digs as she kept her team in the game, tying the set 24-24 after being down 24-20. The Huskies didn’t lose their grip on this match and closed it out 29-27.

The Huskies picked the wrong opponent to host their senior day, welcoming in No. 16 Marquette to Gampel Pavilion, losing 3-0. Kennadie Jake Turner put up a big kill in the first set as the match was tied at 5-5. Despite keeping things close, the Golden Eagles held the Huskies off, winning the set 25-21.

Marquette setter Yadhira Anchante had eight assists, 11 digs and two saves in this game. Whitmire had eight assists, 11 digs and three blocks in the game, but UConn lost the second set 25-17.

The Huskies were down 3-0 in the third and shortly after, they went on a 4-0 run to take a 13-11 lead. Marquette retook the lead 17-15. Golden Eagles outside hitter Aubrey Hamilton and middle blocker Carsen Murray combined for nine kills. Huskies’ Emma Werkmeister and Allie Garland combined for six kills. Parker also finished with nine kills and 10 digs. Despite UConn’s efforts, Marquette won the third set 25-19.

The Big East Championship is coming up on Nov. 23, will end on Nov. 26 and will be hosted by Creighton. UConn is 9-7 and 15-12 overall in the Big East and fourth place. After their win, Marquette is in second place and 15-1 overall in conference.

For UConn, Caylee Parker leads the team with 307 kills, and Jasmine Davis is closely behind with 255. Jake-Turner leads the Huskies on the defensive end with 90 blocks.

The Huskies look to finish the season strong as they have two more Big East games left. UConn will travel to Rhode Island to take on Providence on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m.. The game will be streamed on FloSports.