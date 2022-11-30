CT ranks 2nd in overall prosperity according to report 

According to the 2022 American Dream Prosperity Index report, Connecticut ranked second in the United States for overall prosperity. Their score was 66.8, one place behind Massachusetts. Illustration by Kaitlyn Tran/The Daily Campus

Connecticut has ranked second in the United States for overall prosperity in the 2022 American Dream Prosperity Index report released by the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream and the Legatum Institute.

The ADPI report measures prosperity through three domains: Inclusive Societies, Open Economies and Empowered People, according to an ADPI press release.

“The framework of the Index captures prosperity through three equally-weighted domains which are the essential foundations of prosperity — Inclusive Societies, Open Economies and Empowered People,” the press release said. “These domains are made up of 11 pillars of prosperity built upon 49 actionable policy areas and are underpinned by more than 200 reliable indicators.”

Connecticut’s assigned prosperity score came out to 66.8, just one place behind Massachusetts, which took first place with a score of 67.4.

According to the press release, Connecticut ranked 1st in natural environment and governance. The state also ranked highly in health (3rd place), education (4th), infrastructure (4th) and personal freedom (5th).

“The United States continues to see a rise in prosperity, even as we faced the long-term impacts of a pandemic and the economic realities of rising inflation and a shrinking economy.” ADPI press release

While the state has greatly improved in safety, security and infrastructure, some of this year’s weaker areas were economic quality (32nd place) and social capital (27th).

Along with Connecticut, the nation as a whole has increased in prosperity this year. However, there remains an unequal distribution of prosperity among different regions and communities.

“The United States continues to see a rise in prosperity, even as we faced the long-term impacts of a pandemic and the economic realities of rising inflation and a shrinking economy,” read the press release. “But while the overall trend points to a prosperous nation, prosperity continues to be unequally distributed regionally, often eluding rural communities and Black Americans.”

Milken Center president Kerry Healey acknowledged inflation, gun violence and mental health as some challenges the nation faces to its overall prosperity.

“While our nation faces many challenges including record inflation, increased gun violence and a deteriorating mental health landscape, we are encouraged by the resiliency of communities across our country as they work to create prosperous lives for their residents,” said Healey.

“We are encouraged by the steady rebound of prosperity post-pandemic, even in the face of unique regional challenges.” Philippa Stroud, Legatum Institute CEO

Legatum Institute CEO Philippa Stroud said the national economy continues to uphold strong foundations, addicting to its post-pandemic prosperity.

“We are encouraged by the steady rebound of prosperity post-pandemic, even in the face of unique regional challenges,” Stroud said. “The foundations of the U.S. economy continue to stand strong, particularly due to the innovative entrepreneurial mindset that Americans are known for. This forward momentum highlights the genuine push towards prosperity in the face of continued adversity.”

As shown in the report, all U.S. states except North Dakota have continuously increased their prosperity since 2012.

According to Healey, the ADPI report serves as a useful tool for civil leaders and lawmakers to make informed data-based decisions.

“The American Dream Prosperity Index was founded on the principle that better data leads to better decisions and outcomes,” added Healey. “It is our goal to make this report one of the most important tools for local, state and federal lawmakers and civic leaders.”

Connecticut’s individual prosperity ranking and details can be found on the ADPI website, along with the other state rankings.