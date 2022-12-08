Around Hockey East: Maine and BU sweep, Northeastern drops out of top 20

It was another exciting and competitive weekend in Hockey East. Across the league, the goalies really excelled and made for some great games. Hockey East also announced their award winners for the month of November.

No. 9 Boston University sweeps New Hampshire

Friday’s game in Durham, New Hampshire was a game of momentum swings. The Terriers jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first period. UNH stormed back in the second with two power-play goals from Cy LeClerc and a shorthanded goal from Morgan Winters. BU once again took control of the game with three unanswered in third as they took the contest by a score of 6-3. Carolina Hurricanes prospect Domenick Fensore had two goals and Montreal Canadiens prospect Lane Hutson tallied three assists. Saturday was not nearly as competitive as the Wildcats were shutout at Agganis Arena. BU got two goals on the man advantage from Fensore and former first round pick Jay O’Brien. Hutson sealed the game with an empty net goal. Vinny Duplessis earned his first shutout of the season and David Fessenden made 40 saves for New Hampshire. Fensore was named Hockey East Defender of the Week. BU is now the highest-ranked Hockey East team at No. 7; they are getting ready for the Battle of Commonwealth Avenue against Boston College. They then hope to win the season series against No. 8 UConn on Sunday at the XL Center. UNH will welcome Arizona State for a weekend series.

Vermont swept on home ice by Maine

Eric Gotz’s power-play tally put the Catamounts up 1-0 early. That did not phase Maine as they got three unanswered goals from Donovan Villeneuve-Houle, Cole Hanson and Reid Pabich (first NCAA goal). The Blackbears held a decisive 41 to 17 advantage in shots. Vermont was dominated again on Saturday as Maine crushed them 5-1. Ben Poisson had two goals and Jakub Sirota had a three-point night (one goal, two assists). Victor Östman was superb all weekend in the net for Maine. Carter Long had the lone goal for UVM. Villeneuve-Houle was named Co-Hockey East Player of the Week with Merrimack’s Alex Jefferies. UVM will host Dartmouth on Saturday while Maine will welcome Canisius on Sunday.

No. 10 Providence splits with Boston College

Both games went the distance and had to be decided in the shootout in this big Hockey East series. Each side came out fast on Friday as Cutter Gauthier (2022 5th Overall Pick) sent a rocket one-timer to the back of the net on the power-play for the Eagles. Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Guillaume Richard scored his first goal of the season to knot things up at one. The Friars dominated the game as they outshot BC 40 to 15. BC’s goalie Mitch Benson stood on his head all night. The Friars picked up the extra point in the shootout thanks to freshman Bennett Schimek. It was another battle the very next day in Providence. Junior Nick Poisson netted two goals for Providence. Boston College got goals from Connor Joyce and Matt Argentina. Argentina was also the hero in the shootout as the Eagles evened the season series. Benson made 33 saves and for his stellar weekend, he was named Hockey East Goaltender of the Week. BC will get set for their big rivalry game against No.7 BU on Friday. The No. 10 Friars will be put to the test as they take on No. 11 Merrimack, a team that has won eight of their last nine games.

No. 16 UMass Lowell gets revenge on No. 15 UMass Amherst

In a rematch of the first round of the Friendship Four, the River Hawks prevailed in the shootout after losing the first time around. Colorado Avalanche prospect Taylor Makar had a goal for the Minutemen and Dillan Bentley recorded his first career goal on the power-play for Lowell. The River Hawks won the shootout 2-0 and were rewarded with the extra point. No. 13 UMass Amherst will host No. 11 Merrimack in a big conference matchup. No. 14 UMass Lowell will begin their winter break.

No. 18 Northeastern upset by Union

Northeastern traveled to upstate New York for a non-conference game with Union College. Freshman Jack Williams and Justin Hryckowian (tied for team lead in goals) provided the offense for the Huskies. Chris Theodore’s first goal as a member of the Dutchmen pushed his squad past Northeastern 3-2.

Northeastern drops another non-conference road matchup

The Huskies continued their slate of non-conference road matchups on Tuesday night in Bridgeport, Connecticut versus Sacred Heart University. Northeastern got goals from Anaheim Ducks prospect Sam Colangelo and senior Matt Demelis. However, it was not enough as the Pioneers prevailed 4-2. Northeastern is now unranked after being left out of the top 20 in the most recent national rankings. They get the week off and will not play again until Dec. 18 against Long Island University.

Hockey East Awards for November

Player of the Month: Northeastern’s Justin Hryckowian (six goals and seven assists)

Defender of the Month: BU’s Lane Hutson (three goals, three assists, +4)

Goaltender of the Month: Merrimack’s Hugo Ollas (3-1, 96 saves, .960 save percentage)

Rookie of the Month: BC’s Cutter Gauthier (five goals, three assists,)