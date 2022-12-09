Healthy Huskies: Tips for Finals Week  

On this installment of Healthy Huskies, Bonilla gives tips on how to survive finals exams. Illustration by Zaire Diaz/Daily Campus.

Welcome to this semester’s last installment of Healthy Huskies! Through this column, I’ve been able to talk about issues that matter to me, help students learn wellness practices and spread awareness about mental and behavioral health issues. Thank you for reading! This week, I’ll be talking about how best to manage your life during exam season:

During exam season, you will likely experience higher stress levels than you normally would; this is to be expected. As classes wind down, the workload picks up and somehow you are left with a million things to worry about. You may find yourself extremely stressed trying to cram for a test or get a paper done in time. But by following these tips, finals week might be a bit easier to deal with.

Make a study plan

When exams are happening, it’s super easy to focus on the things you have to do that either take up most of your time and energy or that have the closest deadlines. This may cause you to leave important things at the bottom of your to-do list. Suddenly, you are left cramming for a test you have to take the next day and are unsure whether you will pass or not. By making a study plan you can make better use of your time and get everything done in a timely manner.

When exams roll around, I like to plan out each day of my week based on what needs to be done first. If I have a test due on a Monday, my time will be better spent studying for that first as opposed to worrying first about a project due later in the week. You can visit the Academic Achievement Center to make an official plan of study with their staff or you can make a plan of study on your own time. Just make sure you have some sort of plan!

Make time for fun

As finals roll around, it can be super easy to lock ourselves away in the library or our dorm rooms to cram and study. But by doing this you also miss out on all the fun aspects of the end of the semester. Make sure you are setting aside adequate time to study while also carving out time for things that you enjoy. Make plans with friends and attend campus events before break begins. You may experience burnout if you are only devoting your time to studying, so have fun!

Treat yourself well

Perhaps one of the most important tips is to treat yourself with kindness. College is hard and finals week can make things stressful. Make sure that you are eating; if you don’t fuel yourself properly, you risk not only your performance on finals, but also your health.

Additionally, make sure that you are getting enough sleep. I have spent too many nights studying and cramming for my exam the next morning, only to fail because I didn’t make sure I was getting enough sleep the night before. The only way you’ll be able to pass your exams and projects is if you are well rested. Exercise may also help with feelings of stress or being overwhelmed, so try to hit the Recreation Center before you leave campus!

By using these tips you may be able to make your finals week a little easier. Most importantly, make sure you’re having fun and taking in the last few weeks of the semester! Good luck Huskies!