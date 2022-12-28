Women’s Basketball: Shorthanded No. 8 Huskies steamroll No. 22 Creighton away

Dec 21, 2022; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) shoots against the Seton Hall Pirates in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Regardless of who you are and what your record is, when you travel to a top 25 opponent and face a sellout crowd, you’re not expected to blow them out of their own gym. The No. 8 UConn Huskies were certainly not expected to do so, with Aubrey Griffin and Amari Deberry both unexpectedly missing the game and just seven players available. Despite the odds being against them, Connecticut pulled out a massive road win over the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays, 72-47 thanks to a pair of 20 point double doubles from Aaliyah Edwards and Dorka Juhasz.

The Bluejays shot just 3-28 from deep in the game and it hurt them big time, as the three is their bread and butter. One of the big reasons why they need to be shooting well to win games is because of their lack of size, with no players measuring above 6’1’’. It’s not like UConn shot well either (18%), but their size and rebounding won them the game, collecting 59 boards to Creighton’s 27, the most ever by an opposing team at D.J. Sokol Arena.

Edwards continued her torrid play as of late, scoring 23 and grabbing 20 rebounds. She was fantastic on the offensive glass particularly, grabbing seven Husky misses. It was the first 20 rebound game for a UConn player since 2010 when Maya Moore grabbed 20. After a poor sophomore effort that saw Edwards notch no double doubles, she’s been heating up lately with her sixth of the year.

Juhasz also had a great game in her own right, posting 22 points and collecting 18 boards. It was her third game back from her broken thumb and she’s had at least 10 points and nine boards in all three. Juhasz is a critical piece for the Huskies down the stretch, especially with the injuries and lack of depth for this team.

UConn started with a Nika Muhl three and didn’t look back. They jumped out to a 10-0 lead and then stretched it out to 19-4 just over six minutes into the game. All five starters scored in this span, establishing their ability to have any player on the court put the ball in the hoop. The Bluejays tried to scratch back with a 6-2 run in the final three minutes of the quarter, but still trailed by 11.

The second frame was a bit better for Creighton to start, as they stayed even with the Huskies for the first four minutes. The final six minutes of the period were a completely different story though, as Connecticut closed the half on a 9-0 run to take a 35-16 lead. The statistic that best stands out for the half is Creighton’s 1-20 mark from deep. They shoot 35% on the year, which is good for top 65 in the country, a far cry from the 5% they hit on this half.

It looked like things couldn’t get much worse for the Bluejays in the second half, but that was quickly disproven when the Huskies got an early 11-0 run. This ballooned the lead to 31 and Creighton looked hopeless. After the run, the Huskies didn’t make much more of a dent, but they really didn’t need to. A scary moment saw Muhl hit her head on the hardwood, but she popped up quickly and stayed in. Going 0-2 from three in the third quarter didn’t help the cause, as the Bluejays effectively shot their way out of the game, losing by 25.

The Huskies will get another chance to stay undefeated in Big East play against Marquette this Saturday.