Villanova Wildcats forward Maddy Siegrist (20) and forward Christina Dalce (10) work for the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Photo by David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports

Best Stat Lines

Maddie Siegrist (No. 25 Villanova) vs St. John’s – 32 points, 7 rebounds, 4 blocks

This season, Maddie Siegrist leads the nation in scoring, averaging 28.8 points per game and was recently awarded Big East Player of the Week. Against St. John’s, the senior forward kept the Wildcats on top by scoring 18 of her 32 points in the fourth quarter. Halfway through the final quarter, Villanova was down by 16 points, but Siegrist went on an 11-0 run to get the Wildcats back in the game and ultimately seal the win 64-61. This was her ninth 30-point game, moving her to second on the all-time Big East scoring list at 1,346.

Endyia Rogers (No. 21 Oregon) vs Washington State – 33 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals

Despite Washington State’s upset over Oregon and their first win against a ranked team since 1998, Endyia Rogers had quite the performance, scoring 33 points for the Ducks. The senior guard made 6 of her 88 three-point attempts and was an offensive weapon, scoring 24 points in the second half. Although the Ducks did lose, Rogers kept them in the game with her timely steals and clutch rebounds which was huge in Oregon’s efforts to send the game to overtime.

Mackenzie Holmes (No. 6 Indiana) vs Wisconsin – 29 points, 8 rebounds

Mackenzie Holmes was unstoppable against Wisconsin, powering Indiana to a 93-56 win. In her 26 minutes of playing time, the senior forward shot 11-for-15 from the field and played a large defensive role having eight rebounds. Indiana started the game hot on offense with Holmes and freshman Yarden Garzon leading the way. Garzon scored the game’s first seven points then Holmes scored 10 of the next 13 for the Hoosiers. This duo spaced out the floor for Indiana, giving them the most opportunities to score. Holmes finished the game with 29 points and paved the way for Indiana.

Angel Reese (No. 5 LSU) vs Auburn – 23 points, 15 rebounds, 2 assists

As a sophomore, Angel Reese has been dominant for LSU and continued that in their 84-54 win against Auburn. This game marked her 18th career double-double performance with 23 points and 15 rebounds. Additionally, Reese kept alive the streak of double-doubles in every game this season and also marked her 11th game having at least 15 rebounds this year. It doesn’t look like anything is stopping the Maryland transfer as she was up and down the court making plays on each side of the ball to ease LSU to the win against Auburn.

Best Games

No. 22 North Carolina upsets No. 11 NC State

In UNC’s first women’s basketball sellout game since 2015, the Tar Heels defeated their rival in No. 11 NC State. It was a slow offensive start but for the majority of the game, the score stayed close as both teams kept trading the lead back and forth. Defense was a huge factor in UNC’s success as they started the game keeping NC State under 20 points in as many minutes. In the second half, the Tar Heels gained more control of the game, taking advantage of the Wolfpacks turnovers. Kennedy Todd-Williams finished with 15 points, four rebounds, and two steals in the contest. UNC built up momentum in the fourth quarter and pulled away from NC State to the point where they were not able to come back. This 56-47 win for North Carolina sets a standard for the team and their abilities to play against ranked opponents.

No. 10 Utah outlasts No. 14 Arizona

No. 14 Arizona was not able to complete the upset of No. 10 Utah after the Utes chipped away their early lead and came away with the victory. This game was a neck-and-neck battle going into halftime, with Utah up 42-40. Arizona totaled 23 fouls and missed some shooting opportunities at the foul line which kept them behind Utah. Alissa Pili was the lead scorer for the Utes with 27 points, ultimately making the final free throw of the game when there were just seconds left on the clock. This was a thrilling game where Utah showed various strengths on all sides of the court. Four of their starters scored in double figures. Late in the game, Arizona fell short with Utah winning 80-79.

No. 6 Indiana defeats No. 9 Maryland

Junior guard Sydney Parrish led the offense for No. 6 Indiana in their 68-61 win over No. 9 Maryland. She scored 18 points, four rebounds, and had three steals, keeping Indiana at a strong pace. Despite the Hoosiers performance, Maryland was able to stay in the game with their pressuring defense making difficult situations for Indiana to score. Even though the Terps made it tough, Indiana still made plays when it mattered after going on a 7-0 run to break the tie score in the fourth quarter. Especially late in the game, the Hoosiers always had an answer and came out with the win.