Student found dead in North; cause suspected to be medical

A student passed away in North Campus residence halls Thursday afternoon.

University of Connecticut Safety arrived at North around 1:25 p.m. in response to a medical emergency, said university spokesperson Stephanie Reitz in an email.

“Upon arrival, they were directed to a room in which the resident had been found unresponsive. UConn Fire EMTs provided emergency medical treatment until Windham Hospital paramedics arrived, at which time the student was pronounced deceased,” said Reitz.

While an autopsy has not yet been conducted, the death is not being treated as suspicious. According to the university, it seems as though it may have been caused by a medical emergency. The State Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct the autopsy.

The identity of the person has not been released yet.

This is a breaking news story. More updates will be added as this story develops.

Resources:

Student Health & Wellness Mental Health Services is available to provide support to the students who may be struggling. To make an appointment with SHaW-Mental Health call (860) 486-4705 or schedule an appointment online. In addition, information about managing grief is located on the SHaW-Mental Health website. If you need help more immediately, resources can be accessed here.

Staff in the Dean of Students Office are available to meet with you if that would be helpful. To schedule a meeting please call (860) 486-3426. Alternatively, email dos@uconn.edu and request a meeting with an Assistant Dean.