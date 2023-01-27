This week’s national news

On Saturday, Jan. 21, eleven people died and several were injured in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Huu Can Tran, who was identified as the man responsible for the shooting, opened fire into a dance studio where a Lunar New Year celebration was being held. Illustration by Kaitlyn Tran/The Daily Campus

Lunar New Year Shooting

Eleven people are dead and several were injured in a mass shooting that occurred on Saturday night in Monterey Park, California, authorities said in an ABC article.

72-year-old Huu Can Tran has been identified as the man responsible for the latest U.S. mass shooting, authorities said in an LA Times article.

Tran opened fire into a dance studio Saturday evening, where a Lunar New Year celebration was being held, a Reuters article said.

Although investigators are still unsure of the shooter’s motive, the city where the shooting took place is known as a hot spot for Chinese immigrants with about 65% of its residents being of Asian descent, according to U.S. Census data, a Reuters article said.

Tran was found dead on Sunday from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, law enforcement officers said an LA Times article said.

Most of the victims of the shooting were elderly, Sheriff Robert Luna said in a New York Times article.

“Gun violence needs to stop,” Luna said in a New York Times article. “There’s too much of it.”

This mass shooting has been the deadliest in the U.S. since the Uvalde shooting in May 2022, a Reuters article said.

Massive wave in HI sweeps up baby

A massive wave swept a baby under a house in Hawaii during a surf competition on Sunday, a Hawaii News Now article said.

The baby was uninjured after being rescued, a Hawaii News Now article said.

The baby’s family members were evaluated as well and also sustained no serious injuries, emergency services said in a Hawaii News Now article.

In addition to the baby, 64 people had to be rescued at the competition, lifeguards said in a Hawaii News Now article. This was after over 10,500 warnings were announced to beachgoers.

Organizers of the competition said around 50,000 people attended the event in Waimea Bay.

Man saved from being crushed by a train

Firefighters in Michigan pulled a man out of his Jeep that was turned onto its side across train tracks Friday, officials said in a Fox News article.

The Jeep flipped into a railroad crossing after colliding with another vehicle early Friday morning, the Portage Department of Public Safety said in a Fox News article. The driver of the other vehicle was left physically unharmed.

As firefighters attempted to get the Jeep driver out of his vehicle train whistles sounded and lights began to flash signaling an incoming train, officials said in a Fox News article.

“Firefighters, realizing what was about to take place, quickly removed the driver of the Jeep by dragging him to a safe location just seconds before a southbound train entered the intersection and struck the vehicle,” the Portage Department of Public Safety said in a Fox News article.

The Jeep driver could not exit his car because of severe back pain following the impact of the crash, authorities said in a Fox News article.

Once removed from the Jeep, the driver was taken to a local hospital, a Fox News article said. There are no updates on his current condition.