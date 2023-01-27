Women’s Tennis: Huskies ready to tackle spring season 

The UConn women’s tennis team competed against Quinnipiac at the Quinnipiac Invitational on September 11, 2022. Photo by Skyler Kim/Staff Photographer Daily Campus

Following an early exit from the Big East Tournament a year ago, Glenn Marshall’s squad is set to begin the 2023 season with a matchup in Chestnut Hill against Boston College. This should prove to be a tough matchup for the Huskies, as they suffered a 0-7 defeat to the Eagles last season and are yet to beat the Eagles in their program’s history (0-2).

The Huskies will return three seniors for their final year on the court, beginning with singles star Caroline Cook. The former four-star recruit and , native of Naples, Florida, posted eight singles wins, splitting time at the No. 3 and No. 4 spot last year for the Huskies.

Senior Denise Lai returns after a tremendous junior season in which she played at the No. 5 and No. 6 spots last season, finishing with nine wins in singles play and 11 wins in doubles play. Lai and Cook helped the Huskies capture their lone win in the Big East Tournament last year against Villanova.

Fresh off an undefeated record in the UConn Invitational, senior Doga Selen Takunyaci, a native to Istanbul, Turkey, is set to return for her final year on the court in Storrs. Doga was recruited as the No. 11 ranked singles player in all of Turkey and was a member of the country’s national team. Playing at the No. 6 spot for the Huskies, Doga won three of her last four singles matches, including a victory in the first round of the Big East Tournament.

This upcoming season will be the 31st for Director of Tennis Marshall with the Huskies. Marshall was named head coach of the program back in 1992 and would later take on the director role in 1997. Marshall has guided the Huskies to plenty of program “firsts”. Following the 2017-18 season, UConn achieved the program’s highest national ranking at No. 85 in the ITA National Team Rankings.

The Huskies will host six matches at Magic Lincer Tennis Club in Manchester before returning to their on-campus outdoor courts in late March. UConn’s first home indoor match is on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. against Fairfield University.