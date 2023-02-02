State News: $45 Million tax cut for low income workers; CT lawmakers take initiatives to decrease domestic violence; 100,000 chickens die in fire 

Connecticut $45 Million tax cut for low income workers

Gov. Ned Lamont announced plans on Monday to cut state income tax by an average of $211 for some Connecticut residents.

Eye Witness News reported the plan to increase CT Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) from the current rate of 30.5% of the federal credit to 40% .

According to the CT Mirror, this proposal will make Connecticut among the top five states in the nation with the largest EITC rates.

CT Mirror said eligibility for EITC is tied to both income and household size.

The EITC is aimed at families that will earn between $46,500-64,000 in 2023, according to the CT Mirror. Lamont’s administration explained that households with two children could receive an additional $585.

Lamont explained that the EITC is one of the most effective anti-poverty tools because it increases economic stability and uplifts generations.

“Ultimately, this tax credit helps improve entire communities because these dollars are being invested right back into our local economy through groceries, transportation, clothing, rent, utilities and other necessary expenses,” Lamont said.

The governor explained that he will announce additional tax relief measures, including those targeted toward middle-class workers, in the coming days.

CT lawmakers take initiatives to decrease domestic violence

A state law proposed in the state on Monday is aimed to reduce domestic violence. During a morning news conference on Monday, Sen. Mae Flexer explained that more needs to be done to protect and provide services to victims, especially for women and children.

“As many of you know, domestic violence is experienced at some point in the life of one out of four women,” Flexer said.

Flexer explained that the state plans to quicken response time, increase support systems and additional funding for victims of domestic violence.

“We’ll be looking at response times between our systems with law enforcement, our court system and perhaps most importantly we’ll be looking at investments in funding to make sure that people have the tools that they need and the financial supports that are so critical when somebody is trying to leave an abusive situation,” Flexer said.

According to the CT Insider, Flexer said a federal funding gap resulted in shortfalls for funding, which caused Gov. Ned Lamont to include $18 million in his budget proposal in additional support last year.

“It is my hope that this year we’ll be able to find the resources to fill that gap again,” Flexer said.

Today I visited Hillandale Farms in Bozrah to assess the extent of the damages following a fire in one of their chicken coops that resulted in the loss of about 100,000 hens. I commend the rapid response of more than 16 local volunteer fire departments to extinguish the fire. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) February 1, 2023

100,000 chickens die in fire at Hillandale Farms

A fire at Hillandale Farms in Bozrah, CT killed 100,000 chickens at about 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.

More than 100 firefighters from 16 surrounding departments worked to put out the fire, according to NBC Connecticut.

According to the farm’s website, it is one of the top five largest egg producers in the country.

The farm released a statement about the incident.

“Our leadership team is proactively working with fire officials to support a thorough investigation of the cause of the fire. All employees are safe. There will be no further comment at this time,” according to a statement on the farm’s website.

WTNH reported no firefighters or employees were injured and the cause of the fire still remains unknown.