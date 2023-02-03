UConn in the Pros: Bouknight back in G-League, Drummond finding role with Bulls 

Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond (3) get a basket on a dunk against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. The Pacers defeated the Bulls 116-110. Photo by Michael Conroy/AP Newsroom

NBA:

James Bouknight (2019-2021): Midway through his second season, the former No. 11 pick has had a rough time carving out a role early into his NBA career with the Charlotte Hornets. The former Husky guard averaged just 4.6 points per game during his rookie campaign and it hasn’t gotten any better in his second season, averaging 4.3 points in 26 games. Bouknight has bounced between the Hornets and their G-League team, The Greensboro Swarm, throughout the season and was optioned down to the G-League on Jan. 31.

Tyrese Martin (2020-2022): After being drafted late in the second round by the Atlanta Hawks, Tyrese Martin has been on the NBA roster for the majority of the season but has seen limited playing time. Martin has only appeared in 12 games this season, averaging 1.3 points per game.

Rudy Gay (2004-2006): At 36-years-old, journeyman small forward Rudy Gay has returned for his 17th season in the NBA with the Utah Jazz. Gay has carved out a very solid NBA career with averages of 15.9 points and 5.7 rebounds while suiting up for the Grizzlies, Raptors, Kings, Spurs and Jazz. On the season, Gay is averaging just 4.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. With his numbers reaching career lows across the board, the end of the road may be approaching for the former Husky forward.

Andre Drummond (2011-2012): Sitting at No. 13 all-time in rebounds per game, veteran center Andre Drummond is midway through his 11th season in the NBA with his sixth different team in four years. Far removed from his prime, Drummond has found a role off the bench for the Chicago Bulls with averages of 6.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game this season. Drummond is a two-time All-Star and four-time league leader in rebounds. The Storrs legend spent the first eight seasons in the league with the Detroit Pistons and has since suited up for the Cavaliers, Lakers, 76ers, Nets and Bulls.

NFL:

Byron Jones (2011-2014): Eight years after getting drafted in the first round and setting a handful of NFL draft combine records, cornerback Byron Jones battled an Achilles injury this past season and did not see the field for the Miami Dolphins. Jones has had a very solid career in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys and Dolphins, being named to the All-Pro 2nd Team and Pro Bowl in 2018.

Folorunso Fatukasi (2013-2016): The former UConn defensive tackle was drafted in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft by the New York Jets and recently inked a three-year deal worth $30 million by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Folorunso Fatukasi started 13 games this past season and recorded just 24 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Travis Jones (2018-2021): Travis Jones is the most recent Husky to be drafted into the NFL, with the Baltimore Ravens selecting him in the third round in last year’s draft. As a rookie, Jones played in 15 games this season and finished with 24 tackles and one sack.

Matt Peart (2015-2019): Drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Matt Peart has made just six starts in three years for the New York Giants. Peart played limited snaps this past season and didn’t make any starts.

Andrew Adams (2012-2015): After going undrafted in 2016, defensive back Andrew Adams has found solid playing time across his NFL career making 46 starts over 100 games played. Adams was a backup defensive back on the 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl team and currently plays for the Tennessee Titans.

Ryan Griffin (2009-2012): One of the most prolific tight ends in UConn history has found solid playing time across 10 seasons in the NFL. Making 67 starts across 134 games, Ryan Griffin has played for the Texans and the Jets, and he currently plays for the Chicago Bears. Griffin has racked up 2184 yards and 14 touchdowns over his NFL career.

Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury stops a shot by Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson, right, as Wild’s Mats Zuccarello (36) and Jared Spurgeon (46) help on defense during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Andy Clayton-King/AP Newsroom

NHL:

Tage Thompson (2015-2017): The highest NHL draft pick in UConn hockey history has broken out in a big way these past two seasons after a slower start to his NHL career. In just 49 games this year, Tage Thompson has tied his career high in points with an even 34 goals and assists for the Buffalo Sabres. Thompson has developed into one of the league’s best centers this season and currently has the sixth-best odds of winning the Hart Trophy.

MLB:

George Springer (2009-2011): The star of the 2011 Huskies Super Regionals team and highest MLB draft pick in UConn history has done nothing but produce in nine major league seasons with the Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays. In nine major league seasons, George Springer has been selected to the All-Star team four times and led the Houston Astros to a World Series Championship in 2017, winning World Series MVP. In 2021, Springer inked a massive six-year contract worth $150 million by the Blue Jays in free agency where he now serves as an everyday starter for the club. This past season, Springer batted .267 with 25 home runs and 76 runs batted in, earning him his fourth career All-Star Game appearance.

Matt Barnes (2009-2011): The ace of the 2011 Huskies Super Regional team has found a role as a relief pitcher during his nine-year major league career. Matt Barnes spent the entirety of his major league career with the Boston Red Sox before being traded to the Miami Marlins just four days ago. Barnes was a member of the 2018 Red Sox World Series-winning team and was selected to his lone All-Star game in 2021.

Nick Ahmed (2009-2011): At age 32, Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed is set to join former Huskies Barnes and Springer as the only remaining players from UConn’s historic 2011 Super Regional team that are still on MLB rosters. In nine seasons at the major league level, Ahmed’s bat hasn’t quite come around as the Diamondbacks had hoped, but he has established himself as one of the best defensive shortstops in baseball with back-to-back Gold Glove awards in 2018 and 2019. Ahmed will look to stay healthy going into his 10th season with the Diamondbacks, as he only appeared in 17 games this past season.