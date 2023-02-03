Around the Top 25 Women’s Basketball: Alexis Morris keeps LSU undefeated, Ohio State struggles to stay in win column 

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, left, picks up a loose ball in front of Maryland guard Faith Masonius, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Photo by Charlie Neibergall/ AP Newsroom

As women’s basketball is passing the midseason mark and March is in the near future, some teams are excelling with some on their downfall. Without further ado, let’s get into it!

Best Stat Lines

Cailtin Clark (No. 10 Iowa) against Nebraska – 33 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists

Caitlin Clark seems to be making consistent appearances in the ‘Best Stat Lines’ section but her performance against Nebraska should not go unnoticed. Clark dropped 33 points and added 12 rebounds. She is averaging 27.1 points per game which is second in the nation, behind Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist. In the second quarter against Nebraska, the junior guard put on a show, helping Iowa to build a lead which resulted in another double double performance.

Ashley Joens (No. 18 Iowa State) against No. 14 Oklahoma – 32 points, 7 rebounds

Another player who’s weekly stats are just too good to pass by is Ashley Joens. In a top-20 matchup against No. 14 Oklahoma, Joens dazzled for Iowa states scoring 32 points with seven rebounds. The senior guard is known for having standout performances against the Sooners as she scored 27 points in their last contest. Joens was a force against Oklahoma’s defense and led the way for Iowa State to earn a revenge win.

Alexis Morris (No. 3 LSU) against Tennessee – 31 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals

Alexis Morris had herself a career-high night against Tennessee scoring 32 points. The Vols stayed close to the Tigers for the majority of the game but Morris responded in multiple situations and was able to put LSU over having six rebounds and five steals. The senior guards’ fast pace, precise shooting and veteran leadership made a huge impact on the Tigers efforts to stay undefeated on the season.

Brynna Maxwell (No. 17 Gonzaga) against Pepperdine – 26 points, 6 rebounds

For her season high- Brynna Maxwell dominated the arc, scoring 26 points for Gonzaga. The Bulldogs earned their 14th straight win against Pepperdine and Maxwell was behind all the action. The senior guard is the nation’s leading three-point shooter and she really showcased that by hitting 6-straight behind the arc. Her impressive stats came in the second half when she dropped 21 points to propel Gonzaga to victory.

Abby Meyers (No. 8 Maryland) against Penn State – 24 points, 6 rebounds

To help Maryland ease past Penn State, Abby Meyers scored a season-high 24 points. For the Terps fifth straight win, the senior guard led the way on 11-of-19 from shooting with an additional six rebounds. Before this match, Meyers was experiencing a shooting slump but ended that pattern against Penn State as she was effective on only on offense, but on all sides of the ball.

Best Games

No. 6 Indiana downs No. 2 Ohio State 78-65

In a top-10 matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 6 Indiana, the Hoosier thrived to claim the top spot in their conference. The game was close during the first half but Indiana had an explosive third quarter to pull away from Ohio State. The Hoosiers outscored the Buckeyes 27-6 in that quarter and even went on a 17-0 run in that stretch. Indiana sealed the 78-65 victory, holding Ohio State to a season-low of 65 points. To lead Indiana’s offense senior Mackenzie Holmes scored 26 points and freshman Yarden Garzon scored 20 points. After having the best start in program history going 19-0, Ohio State lost three games in a row and now sit at 20-3. With the win, Indiana improved to 19-1 but had played three more games since and have a current record of 21-3.

No. 25 Colorado stuns No. 8 UCLA

In an overtime battle, No. 25 Colorado pulled off the 73-70 win against No. 8 UCLA. Senior Jaylyn Sherrod led the Buffaloes offense with 20 points and six assists. The Bruins had slight runs of momentum, but it was never in full control as the game was close for its entirety. With 2.1 seconds left in overtime, Kindyll Wetta knocked down a corner 3-point shot which broke the tie for the game winner. This statement win, Colorado improved to 3-0 against ranked teams at home. Colorado beat the odds to outscore UCLA 42-28 in the paint and 19-9 on the fast break.

No. 20 NC State defeats No. 7 Notre Dame

To earn their second win against a Top-10 opponent this season, No. 20 NC State held off No. 7 Notre Dame 69-65. The Wolfpack started the game hot and in control as it built up a 16-point lead. After trailing 50-34, Notre Dame came back, pulling within three points. At that point, NC State’s Diamond Johnson took over and finished with 20 points and eight rebounds. The Wolfpack responded and made plays when needed, especially in the fourth quarter when Notre Dame added pressure. With foul shots made by Johnson, NC State gained a more comfortable lead and sealed the win against the Irish.

No. 24 Florida State upsets No. 16 Duke 70-57

Makayla Timpson lifted No. 24 Florida State over No. 16 Duke 70-57. The sophomore guard had her 11th double-double of the season as she scored 21 points with 10 rebounds and three steals. The Seminoles got off to a hot start and took control from that point on. Duke trailed 30-22 at the half then fell behind even more in the second half when Florida State scored the first seven points After that, FSU went on a 10-1 run to extend its lead to 47-27. For the Blue Devils, it had its worst offensive game of the season finishing 19-of-27 (26.4%). Florida State eased its way to victory after outperforming Duke.