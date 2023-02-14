Best date ideas for UConn Storrs students 

Whether you’re looking for date ideas or just bored and looking to keep busy, finding things to do in and around Storrs can be hard sometimes. However, it’s certainly not impossible. Here are some close-by ideas for the next date night (or afternoon) you have.

Mansfield Drive-in Located a few miles off-campus, the Mansfield Drive-in is a great place to go on a date. Choose between a few selections of double features, pull your car up to the right big screen and relax. Tickets are $13 each, and the snack bar serves popcorn and other movie goodies. If you’re looking for something on-campus, UConn’s Department of Student Activities hosted a drive-in movie last fall as well. While The Daily Campus was told that this likely will not be recurring this year, keep your eye on the calendar to see if it returns next year. The drive-in is also home to the Mansfield Marketplace, which is open on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entry is $2 per car, which grants access to a flea market with more than 300 vendors. While both the drive-in and the flea market are currently closed due to cold weather, both plan to be open by the beginning of April, and they stay open through the summer and most of fall.

Exploring nature There are plenty of spots on campus to walk around or just be outside. Two of the classic options are walking up Horsebarn Hill and sitting by Mirror or Swan Lake. Both are great for some fresh air and peace, and you can even picnic if you want. Off-campus, a great place to explore nature nearby is Mansfield Hollow State Park. It’s a 15-minute drive straight down Storrs Road, but it’s definitely worth it. There are open fields, multiple hiking trails, boating, fishing and more.