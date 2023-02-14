A master guide for safe sex on campus

Student Health and Wellness (SHaW), as well as other places throughout campus, have many resources that can help you practice safe sex this Valentine’s Day. Illustration by Zaire Diaz/The Daily Campus

Valentine’s Day is a day for love and showing people you care about them. The best way to care for someone you love is to be safe and know where to go in case of an emergency. As a UConn student, there are an abundance of resources from Student Health and Wellness (SHaW) and throughout campus for you to practice safe sex this Valentine’s Day.

If you’re searching for an immediate supply of condoms, the Rainbow Center and the SHaW Office in the Hilda May Williams building often have free condoms and other safer sex supplies to give out to students.

If you want to prepare and get a long term stash, SHaW runs the gloveBOX program, which is free for all UConn students. GloveBOX is a safer sex supply delivery service. Students can fill out an order form and wait three to four days before a premade box will arrive at their residence hall for discreet pickup! Students can order condoms, lubrication and dental dams in a variety of combinations in six different boxes, up to three times a semester. Ordering up to three times is close to 60 free condoms and other safer sex supplies.

Even if you don’t live on campus, you still have access to gloveBOX. All students have the option to select an in-person box during one of the in-office pick-up times. Don’t let embarrassment or fear stop you from taking advantage of safe sex supplies. SHaW provides a judgment-free zone to take any of the necessary steps for safe sex on or off campus.

“Sex education is different from state to state and school to school, so we all come into college with different levels and comfort around sexual health,” said Emma Stierle, an eighth-semester women’s, gender and sexuality studies major and UConn Sexpert and gloveBOX coordinator. “I think many students may not know about the services SHaW offers for them to feel empowered by inclusive, judgment-free sexual health education programs, resources and care.”

Beyond supplies, SHaW has human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines and clinics, STI testing, emergency contraception and a sexual assault response team (SART).

STI testing can be done for chlamydia, gonorrhea, herpes, genital warts, syphilis and HIV. Although testing can be performed on campus, it is not done for free. Students can consult their own insurance companies for payment information.

Emergency contraception — such as Plan B — is available over the counter at SHaW in the Hilda May Williams Building’s pharmacy and is free for all UConn students. Their partnership with Undergraduate Student Government allows students to get free access, but if removed would cost $15 per student. Students of any age or gender (with a valid UConn ID) can get Plan B without a prescription.

If you are searching for other forms of birth control, students can reach out to discuss options with a healthcare provider in the Hilda May Williams Building.

If you’d rather talk anonymously, the Sexperts program may be for you.

“We [Sexperts] provide free educational programming by request for any organizations on campus,” Stierle said. “We have ‘Ask The Sexperts’ which is an anonymous platform where students can submit any sexual health question they have and we will shortly provide an answer posted onto our website.”

Navigating SHaW online is a great resource for more information.

“On the main gloveBOX page, there’s a free guide called the “Ultimate Guide to Safer Sex,” which provides information about various safer sex supplies and what resources are available across UConn’s campus related to sexual health,” said Cassy Setzler, a health educator in charge of gloveBOX and the UConn Sexperts peer education program.

“I definitely recommend starting by heading to our website, and clicking ‘Sexual & Reproductive Health’ from the ‘Our Services’ drop-down,” added Setzler. “There, you’ll find a comprehensive list of many of our sexual-health related services.”

Visit the second annual Sexual Health Fair on April 17 from 1-5 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom with SHaW to talk to a variety of organizations in person.