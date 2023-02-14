Valentine’s Day movies for all your moods 

There are plenty of movies perfect to watch on Valentine’s Day. Here are some movie recommendations based on your mood this holiday! Illustration by Zaire Diaz/The Daily Campus

If you’re in the mood for a movie on Valentine’s Day, there are plenty of options to choose from. Whether you want to laugh with your friends, chill with your partner or even cry by yourself, there’s a movie out there to fit every mood this holiday.

In the mood to laugh?

“50 First Dates” (Available to stream on Peacock)

This classic 2004 romantic comedy follows Henry Roth (Adam Sandler). While living in Hawaii, Henry meets Lucy Whitmore (Drew Barrymore) and instantly falls in love. But when he finds out that Lucy has short-term memory loss, he must spend each day trying to woo her all over again.

“Crazy, Stupid, Love” (Available to stream on HBO Max)

Cal Weaver (Steve Carrell) had the perfect life until he learned his wife Emily (Julianne Moore) cheated on him. Now single and 40, Cal must navigate the world of dating alone. That is, until self-described player Jacob Palmer (Ryan Gosling) takes Cal under his wing.

Want to cry?

“Me Before You” (Available to rent on Amazon Prime)

Overly-cheerful Louisa Clark (Emilia Clarke) floats from one job to another before landing a position as the caregiver of bitter Will Traynor (Sam Clafin), a wealthy banker turned quadriplegic after a tragic motorcycle accident. Will’s cynical heart begins to soften as Louisa shows him that life is worth living.

“All the Bright Places” (Available to stream on Netflix)

Based on the bestselling novel by Jennifer Niven, “All The Bright Places” follows two Indiana teens, Theodore Finch (Justice Smith) and Violet Markey (Elle Fanning). Haunted by the scars of their past, the two teens quickly strike up a love affair and have an adventure that neither will forget.

In the mood for sappy romance?

“A Walk to Remember” (Available to stream with Amazon Prime subscription)

When the innocent preacher’s daughter Jamie Sullivan (Mandy Moore) crosses paths with jaded bad boy Landon Carter (Shane West), both of their lives change forever. Set in North Carolina, this romance is sure to warm even the coldest of hearts.

“Romeo + Juliet” (Available to stream on HBO Max)

Baz Luhrmann’s adaptation of the classic Shakespeare novel follows the two star-crossed lovers Romeo (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Juliet (Claire Danes). In the postmodern city of Verona Beach, Romeo and Juliet come from two families of rival gangs. When Juliet’s family throws a costume party, Romeo attends and falls hopelessly in love. Soon however, tragedy befalls the two lovers. If you’re in the mood for a sappy and classic romance tale, “Romeo + Juliet” is the movie for you.

Hopefully with these picks, you’ll be able to find a movie to suit your mood for the holiday. If you need to laugh, a romantic comedy may suit your needs. If you want to cry, there are plenty of sad and sappy romance dramas for you. Whether you’re spending Valentine’s Day with the ones you love or alone, there are plenty of films to choose from during the holiday of love.

