What do you believe is the most rewarding part of dating or seeking a relationship?

The Daily Campus conducts an annual survey of the UConn student population about relationships and love on campus. This is what students had to say to the question: what do you think is the most rewarding part of dating?

Having a person to always be there for you

Being able to be effortlessly happy!

Unconditional support

having constant support

Finding someone you truly connect with, who you can spend time with and never tire of

Feeling truly loved by another individual romantically

A cure for loneliness

eventually having a ‘safe’ person that you can come to with basically anything

Completely and wholly mutual love

Human connection; intimacy

Being with someone who understands you and you understand them.

Having someone who cares deeply for you and prioritizes you

emotional intimacy

Friendship🥰

Support system, structure

having a built in best friend who you can tell anything to

sex whenever

Finding someone who you can spend a lot of time with make good memories laugh smile be happy around and share feelings with

Finding a person to spend your time with

boyfriend=best friend

W bond

being able to experience someone’s personality

Having your person

you have a partner to do fun things with

Having a partner to experience life with

Having a constant support system who is always rooting for you

Feeling the butterflies in your stomach when they smile.

clicking

Having someone to lean on, but also to laugh with

building a deeper relationship with someone you care about and trust

Making a strong bond with someone

sharing an intimate connection with someone

Love and a great partner

Finding someone that understands you, supports you, and that you can grow to become a better version of yourself with.

Being able to fully trust someone and give them your full self.

Having someone you can rely on the most and being the person they can rely on the most. Also, having to separate lives and finding that middle ground where you can share your love.

Having someone to be a best friend to you

Being intimate

Unconditional love

Sharing love

the warm feelings rushing over you

Finding that someone

Having a strong support system and having your SO double as your personal heat pack 🙂

sharing memories together

Social and romantic fulfillment

growing together and finding beauty in everything

Building a relationship with someone that you can be unapologetically yourself with.

Thinking you won’t die alone

Having someone to always hang out with, share your problems with, and make memories together 🙂

Being with your person

I think the most rewarding part of dating is being able to have someone you can always go to, and being that person for your significant other(s).

Your partner’s smile

Being fully valued and understood by another person

having a go-to person

Knowing you always have someone to support you

Having a good support system that you can always rely on, and knowing there’s someone out there who loves you and appreciates you as a person.

Finding someone who you think is the perfect match for you in every way, while still having enough differences to make a fun pair.

Having a partner who you can depend on and who can depend on you, being able to always have a support person when you need a shoulder to cry on has been really important.

Loving someone

The feeling of being known and loved for who you are and building memories together, and how sex gets better over time.

Having someone that you can always turn to.

The bond that is forged between partners

The warm and fuzzy feeling

Connecting with someone on a profound level

Someone who is always there for you

Having someone who is looking out for you and being able to reciprocate that. Being able to share your affection with someone. And having a close connection where you both feel understood and always want to keep each other company.

finding someone that is there for you in a different way than your friends are. also having someone you can rely on and be someone they can rely on is a very nice and comforting feeling.

Knowing and having someone know you completely.

Feeling loved and having someone to be close to, being important to someone and being there for them.

Having someone there for you that loves you

You have someone to share in all your good and bad experiences, so you basically get a mutual support system with a person you care deeply about who you know cares deeply about you. Also the sex.

mutual understanding

Having someone to talk to

Having support and someone that appreciates you for who you are and shows you it through their actions.

The feeling that someone is always there for you, that you can talk with them any time – physical intimacy is obviously right next to that, but having a super close, intimate partner is fantastic.

Realizing you’re in love! 🙂

The intimacy you gain from it

Physical intimacy, affection