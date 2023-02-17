Around the Top 25 Women’s Basketball: Maddy Siegrist drops a 50-piece for Villanova, South Carolina is the last undefeated team standing

Best Stat Lines

Maddy Siegrist (No. 15 Villanova) against Seton Hall – 50 points, 10 rebounds

Maddy Siegrist had quite the week as she set a career-high and became the Big East Conference’s regular-season women’s basketball scoring leader after she dropped 50 points against Seton Hall. There is not much to say about this performance as it is nothing short of incredible. Siegrist played 32 minutes and was 6-of-8 from the foul line, 4-of-6 from the three-point range and 20-of-26 from the shooting field. Additionally, the senior forward added 10 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the season. She is now the career scoring leader in Big East games with 1,589 total points and has a career total of 2,610 points at Villanova. Siegrist still leads the nation in scoring averaging 29.1 points per game, and it looks like nothing is stopping her.

*Siegrist scored 39 points against St. John’s which makes for 89 points in her last two games. She will now go on to face UConn at her home court in Villanova on Saturday.

Mackenzie Holmes (No. 2 Indiana) against No. 13 Ohio State – 33 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists

Mackenzie Holmes broke her career-high and scored 33 points to propel No. 2 Indiana over No. 13 Ohio State. Holmes was one of the three Hoosiers who scored in double digits to make for an impressive performance in their 83-59 victory. The senior forward is sixth in the nation in scoring, averaging 22.5 points per game. Additionally, she sits at third for field goal percentage at 69.8%. Indiana has been very successful this season as they currently rank No. 2 in the country, and Mackenzie Holmes has been one of the players behind that.

Diamond Miller (No. 8 Maryland) against Illinois – 31 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists

After her performance against Illinois, Diamond Miller was named Big Ten Player of the Week. She went 7-for-7 at the foul line and was one-point shy of her career-high. On top of scoring 31 points, Miller added nine rebounds and four assists. The senior guard has scored in double figures in 24 out of 25 games this season and leads the Terps in scoring, averaging 19.8 points per game (22nd in the nation). Miller has continued to be a force for Maryland and surely did her thing against Illinois to help Maryland seal the win 82-71.

Jaylyn Sherrod (No. 25 Colorado) against Washington State – 27 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals

Jaylyn Sherrod’s season-high 27 points was clutch for No. 25 Colorado’s comeback win against Washington State. She was 10-for-12 on shooting, adding three rebounds, three steals and two assists. This game came down to the final seconds and Sherrod was all over the court to ensure her team’s victory. The senior guard scored 15 of her 27 points in the fourth quarter which included 4-for-4 made free throws in the last 24 seconds of the game. Colorado has emerged to be a Top 25 team in women’s basketball and Sherrod plays a huge role in getting the Buffaloes recognition.

Best Games

No. 1 South Carolina downs No. 3 LSU

One week after FOX set the record with the most-watched regular season women’s college basketball game since 2010, No. 1 South Carolina against No. 3 LSU topped it on ESPN’s broadcast. The last two undefeated teams in college basketball went head-to-head in South Carolina last Sunday and the Gamecocks came out on top behind head coach Dawn Staley. Alexis Morris led South Carolina with 23 points and six rebounds. LSU’s Angel Reese was shut down by the Gamecocks as their size and power were just too much for the Tigers to handle. LSU tried to fight back but with South Carolina having five players in double figures, they took over and ran away with the 88-64 win.

No. 2 Indiana tops No. 5 Iowa

Grace Berger scored a season-high 26 points for No. 2 Indiana which led them to a gritty win over No. 5 Iowa. In a Top-5 matchup, the expectations were high as Iowa was on an eight-game winning streak. Instead they had an off night, turning over the ball 18 times and going 6-of-23 from the three point line which resulted in Indiana getting the upper hand. The Hoosiers also struggled at times, but players like Mackenzie Holmes and Berger came in clutch and led Indiana to the 87-78 win. This victory is the Hoosiers’ 16th straight win at home and they hope to continue that pattern in this final stretch of the regular season.

No. 11 Virginia Tech defeats No. 19 Florida State 84-70

Georgia Amoore drained six 3-pointers to score 25 points, matching her career high in No. 11 Virginia Tech’s 84-70 win over No. 19 Florida State. Four Hokies scored in double figures in their third win against a ranked opponent this season. Virginia Tech built a 34-11 lead in the first quarter and outscored Florida State 19-2 in a five minute period. FSU came out fiery in the third quarter to cut their lead to 47-33, but that was not enough for when the Hokies went on another streak of their own. With their offensive strengths powered by Taylor Soule and Cayla King, Virginia Tech cruised their way to their second consecutive victory over a ranked team.

No. 6 Stanford eases past No. 17 Arizona 84-60

After No. 6 Stanford suffered an uncommon loss, they bounced back to defeat No. 17 Arizona 84-60. Cameron Brink and Haley Jones scored 18 points each to boost Stanford’s offense. A huge part of this matchup was the Cardinals’ rebounding game, where they outrebounded Arizona 45-27. This game allowed Stanford to be a half-game ahead of No. 7 Utah for first-place in the Pac-12 conference. The Wildcats were coming off of their first road sweep of the Los Angeles colleges and by shooting 35.8% could not overcome the power of Stanford. As the quarters went by in the game, Stanford’s lead kept getting larger which made for no chance of a comeback for Arizona. With their offense and rebound surge, Stanford got the 84-60 win as the clock winded down.