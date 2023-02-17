Rapid Fire: Saving UConn

Hundreds of UConn students protested against the State’s proposed budget for the University’s next two years in front of the steps of Connecticut’s Capitol building in Hartford, Conn. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. After rallying outside, the protest moved into the Legislative Office Building as UConn President Radenka Maric spoke in the budget appropriations committee meeting answering questions about her and the University’s stance. Photo by Sofia Sawchuk, Associate Photo Editor/Daily Campus.

If we’re lucky in the Opinion section, we work through our beliefs completely and support them with great arguments. But sometimes, we don’t need a deeper reason to hold our convictions. Rapid Fire is for those tweet-length takes that can be explained in just a sentence or two — no more justification needed.

In this Rapid Fire, writers gave their opinions on the question: How can we actually #SaveUConn?

Madeline Papcun, Opinion Editor: Just spit balling here, we could try having an administration that actually cares about their students. And if we’re really feeling crazy, we could make sure their policies and practices reflect this. (See Nell’s answer.) I don’t know, that’s just me though.

Nell Srinath, Associate Opinion Editor: Abolish the board of trustees and replace it with an elected congress of students, faculty (equally tenured and non-tenured), staff and union reps, all subject to immediate recall. Also abolish the Athletics Department.

Harrison Raskin, Editor-in-Chief: $1 PIZZA

Dan Stark, Weekly Columnist: Send all the UFOs that have been flying over the Western United States and the Great Lakes to abduct Maric and the board of trustees.

Owen Silverman, Weekly Columnist: Evict Bagel Zone. #SaveBruegger’s.

Sam Zelin: This is gonna be a stand-alone article, but we need some massive student government reform. Stay tuned 🙂