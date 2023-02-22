Husky History No. 18: Micah Truax

Hello all, and welcome back to Husky History, a column focusing on one accomplished UConn athlete per week. Each article details the athlete’s accolades at Connecticut, as well as their ability to take their games to the professional level. This week’s Husky History focuses on softball legend Micah Truax.

Truax grew up in South Glens Falls, New York, a small town upstate near Lake George. The budding star quickly found a knack for athletics, excelling in softball, soccer and basketball from a young age. By the time she arrived at South Glens Falls High School (SGFHS) in the fall of 2001, Truax was ready to make a name for herself.

The multi-sport athlete quickly found her groove at the next level, winning a softball state championship with SGFHS in the spring of 2002. Truax earned varsity letters in basketball and soccer as well, scoring over 1000 career points on the court. Her senior year was the culmination of her hard work, pitching her way to the New York State Player of the Year Award.

“Micah was an exceptional athlete who was respected throughout the state for her skills, but what truly made her special was her humility,” explained Truax’s former high school softball coach Laurie Ciuffetlli. “As good as she was, she never took herself too seriously. She has left a mark on South Glens Falls athletics as an athlete, a role model…”

After racking up the accolades at SGFHS, it was time for Truax to head to college. Majoring in human development and family studies, she decided on the University of Connecticut, enrolling in the fall of 2005.

It didn’t take long for the star to carve out a role on her new team — in a new position, no less. Playing the outfield, Truax led all Huskies in five batting categories, including at bats and total bases. In the longest single season she’d played in up to that point, the freshman started in all of UConn’s 48 games. In her first-ever contest, Truax hit two home runs and had five RBI to her name, kicking off what would be a historic collegiate career with a bang. Despite the breakout season, the Huskies would have a mediocre campaign, finishing 19-29 and 6-14 in the Big East.

In her sophomore season, the now-seasoned vet was primed for an even better year. Starting another 42 games for the Huskies, she set the single-season home run record, which, at the time, was 11. Truax led the team in runs and steals as well, earning Big East Player of the Year and Easton All-American Honors in the process. Connecticut finished above .500 at 22-21 and 10-9 in-conference.

Truax’s junior year was more of the same, leading the Huskies to a similar record while repeating as an All-American and Big East Player of the Year, becoming the first UConn softball player to do so since the legendary Janna Venice in 1992 and 1993.

In 2009, the New York native suffered an early-season slump that set her back in the award races.

“I’ve actually had a rough start until maybe two weeks ago,” Truax explained at the time. “I’ve been in a huge slump, just trying to get the bat on the ball and get back to my old self.”

She ended up finding her old form, earning her way to a Big East All-Second Team nod in the process. With Truax’s help, the program saw their most successful season in years, finishing 29-22 overall.

Despite all of the personal and team successes over the years, the rising senior was most fond of the memories she made with her teammates in Storrs.

“The biggest thing I’ll take away from the four years is the friendships,” said Truax in 2009. “It’s like a family. We live together, we do everything together, we’re never apart.”

The senior certainly made her mark on the diamond, finishing top 10 in program history in base hits and RBI with 199 and 99, respectively. She still stands alone as queen of the long ball, as her 34 home runs is still six better than the next-highest career total, held by former teammate Julie Towers.

After graduating with her bachelor’s degree, Truax pursued a master’s degree in special education, this time a little closer to home at the College of St. Joseph’s in Vermont.

Truax, now Micah Ryan, is a special education teacher for second and third graders at Tanglewood Elementary School in the South Glens Falls school district, giving back to the community that raised her. She also stays connected to her softball roots, coaching for one of the local school teams.

“We have a real nice small-town feel here,” Truax said. “I love it here. I would never leave.”