Rapid Fire: Chaotic Sandwiches 

In this Rapid Fire, The Daily Campus Opinion Section answers: What’s the most chaotic sandwich combination that you’re sincere about? Illustration by Sarah Chantres/The Daily Campus

If we’re lucky in the Opinion section, we work through our beliefs completely and support them with great arguments. But sometimes, we don’t need a deeper reason to hold our convictions. Rapid Fire is for those tweet-length takes that can be explained in just a sentence or two — no more justification needed.

In this Rapid Fire, writers gave their opinions on the question: What’s the most chaotic sandwich combination that you’re sincere about?

Madeline Papcun,

Opinion Editor: Okay maybe this isn’t too chaotic, but a chicken and waffles sandwich — with waffles as the bread, and syrup, and bacon on top — is hands down the best sandwich I’ve ever had in my life. It’s the perfect combination of breakfast and lunch, and will probably only cause minimal heart attacks. Nell Srinath,

Associate Opinion Editor: We’ve all heard it: “Everything is best in moderation.” Well, reader, I think this is propaganda to make you think that you don’t deserve the best of the best. Aim higher. Take yourself to the extremes. Eat a sandwich made entirely out of black olives (bread included). Owen Silverman,

Weekly Columnist: 16 words: Peanut butter cup, Dorito, sausage, car panini with a Cadbury Egg cracked over the whole thing. Runner up: Brie and baked beans grilled cheese; it’s too delicious to not include.