Baseball: Huskies continue dominance in rout of Minutemen

It may have been cool weather by Storrs standards on Wednesday afternoon, but the bats of the UConn baseball team were hot.

The Husky offense felt complimentary to the spirit of the day. The ballpark may not have been completely full due to the 3:05 start time of the game, but it was still the home opener and the event was long overdue. The Mar. 6 home opener against the University of Hartford had to be pushed all the way back to later that month, pushing Conn. back on the road for at least a bit more time. However, on Mar. 22, it was finally time to kick off the team’s home schedule at Elliot Ballpark against the UMass Minutemen.

Thehe Huskies took little time to start the game off indeed. In the bottom of the 1st with just an out in the inning, Ben Huber would smash an RBI double to bring in David Smith, giving UConn an immediate 1-0 lead and starting to build some pressure early. It wasn’t just the offense that was firing either. Garrett Coe was pitching a gem on the mound as UMass failed to get anything off the ground other than two hits that wouldn’t result in anything on the scoreboard. That bottom of the 1st would end up being just the beginning of a monster offensive game for the entire team.

In the bottom of the 3rd, UConn’s DH Luke Broadhurst would step up to the plate and while the right-handed hitter would have just one hit in this game, it would be a big one. On a 2-2 count, he’d smack a ball deep to center field for his first home run of the entire season and it came at a perfect time. That moonshot would give UConn a 2-0 lead. But, the bottom of the 4th would be where the game truly broke wide open for the Huskies. [Text Wrapping Break] It would start with a Smith single, a hit that would score Korey Morton and push the lead to 3-0 before the actual big hit of the day. That would come from Dominic Freeberger, who like Smith would have three hits on the day and his single would bring in two for another RBI single, pushing the lead to 5-0.

Despite some retaliation from UMass with a Zack Zaetta RBI single, it would do little to hurt the momentum from UConn, especially with Coe dealing 4 scoreless innings of ball and UConn tacking on another run with a Smith RBI single. The game would continue to stay with the home team regardless of two more runs in the bottom of the 6th.

By the bottom of the 7th, the cherry on top of an amazing offensive day would come on a Freeberger RBI single, a score that would put UConn up 7-3. With the help of effective bullpen outings from Will Nowak, Zach Fogell and Devin Kirby, the Huskies would end any hope of a comeback and close out a phenomenal victory.

Overall, when UConn is hitting on all cylinders as well as they did in Wednesday’s win, they’re as hard of a team to beat as anyone in D1 baseball and those results may just replicate if the team’s attitude carries on to their weekend series against Rutger, another opportunity for more wins at home in what’s been a strong season thus far for the Hook C.