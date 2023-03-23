Pink Floyd’s new version of ‘Time’ doesn’t make sense 

When I found out this week that Pink Floyd released a new version of their song “Time” to Spotify, I was instantly intrigued. While I’m incredibly indecisive when it comes to picking favorite things, “Time” easily makes my shortlist of favorite songs. Unfortunately, when I played the track, it instantly felt wrong. While much of the song is seemingly identical to the original 1973 recording, the over-two-minute instrumental introduction had been cut down to 30 seconds, a minute of the guitar solo was gone and the very end of the song, which used to be a reprise of the song “Breathe,” also from the “Dark Side of the Moon” album, was replaced by snippet of the intro instrumental that had been cut from the original beginning.

Now, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with re-doing or reimagining a song. While I vehemently disagree with all he stands for values-wise, I have always thought that Eric Clapton’s acoustic version of “Layla” is a great example of an artist taking one of their own songs and putting a new spin on it. However, this is not the case with the new version of “Time.” If whoever was responsible for this recording made a completely new version of the song, that could be really valuable; but to put it bluntly, the edits made to the song that was released could have been done in a free editing software in about 30 minutes.

The problem with this release is that it’s hard to figure out what audience it’s for. Sure, an argument could be made that the attention span of today’s music listeners isn’t the longest, and that maybe a 6:53-length song might play a bit better if it was 3:30 like the new recording is. The irony comes both with what was taken out, and how all of that fits with the lyrics of the song. It’s a song about how people waste their lives by not realizing time is passing so quickly, and the drawn-out instrumental parts have always, at least to me, been integral to creating a very unique vibe for the song. In a version that’s now mostly verses, it begins to feel like one is just being talked at.

In trying to find reasoning for cutting the guitar solo specifically, my mind initially went to the fact that Pink Floyd’s members are not on good terms, and that maybe Roger Waters simply cut David Gilmour’s major contribution out to make a statement, but Waters recently had high praise for Gilmour’s guitar work in a Feb. 19 Instagram post.

“In my, albeit biased view, Dave’s solos on those albums, constitute a collection of some of the very best guitar solos in the history of Rock and Roll,” Waters said.

While people can speculate all they want about the motives behind this recording, one thing is clear: it’s nothing new, just weirdly recycled in a way that makes me question the point. What is new is that Waters apparently plans on releasing a rerecording of the whole “Dark Side” album in May according to the Telegraph, without the help of living ex-bandmates Nick Mason and Gilmour. I personally don’t really know what to expect, but hopefully it’s an original take, not just a rearrangement of what’s already great.