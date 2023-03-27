Rapid Fire: UConn Movie 

In this Rapid Fire, writers gave their opinions on the question: If you could make a movie about UConn, what would it cover? Illustration by Steven Coleman/The Daily Campus.

If we’re lucky in the Opinion section, we work through our beliefs completely and support them with great arguments. But sometimes, we don’t need a deeper reason to hold our convictions. Rapid Fire is for those tweet-length takes that can be explained in just a sentence or two — no more justification needed.

Madeline Papcun, Opinion Editor: A mockumentary style movie interviewing the cows on horsebarn hill, following their daily lives on a college campus. Do they love it here? Hate it here? The people need to know. (It’s me, I’m the people that need to know.)

Nell Srinath, Associate Opinion Editor: A Russian Doll-esque dark comedy about Jonathan the Husky. It follows Jonathan dissecting his inner canine trauma as he relives and re-dies the same day over and over again. Bonus points for tying in a metanarrative about each new Jonathan being a reincarnation of older ones. Oh, and probably less cocaine.

Sam Zelin, Managing Editor: Mine would be a documentary in the style of Loch Ness monster movies, but about the giant carp that supposedly lives in Mirror Lake. Alternatively, it could be a horror movie about the same topic.

Dan Stark, Weekly Columnist: A movie about the life and adventures of Soop Doop starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Keegan Reck, Staff Writer: An anime movie about UConn Spiderman and Soop Doop.