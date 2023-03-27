All The Paths One Can Take: South Asian Representation in the US 

The Oscars this year was a memorable event with “Everything Everywhere All At Once” winning numerous awards, “Naatu Naatu” winning best song and a documentary produced by Malala Yousafazi, “Stranger At The Gate,” winning an award. This was an amazing win and an occasion that was celebrated by the South Asians who attended and those who live around the United States. Illustration by Kaitlyn Tran/The Daily Campus.

The Oscars this year was a memorable event with “Everything Everywhere All At Once” winning numerous awards, “Naatu Naatu” winning best song and a documentary produced by Malala Yousafazi, “Stranger At The Gate,” winning an award. As a South Asian, I was quite excited for the recognition of the Indian film industry beyond the category of best international film. “Naatu Naatu” is the first song from an Indian film to win outside that category.

This was an amazing win and an occasion that was celebrated by the South Asians who attended and those who live around the United States. As such, everyone was excited to watch the live performance of the song at the Oscars. A performance that, unfortunately, disappointed. This was not due to the skill of the dancers themselves. Despite the performance being one centered around South Asians, specifically Telugu, none of the dancers were South Asian. It could indeed be argued that within the song itself the two main characters outdance their white counterparts and this what was displayed. But even still the two “main characters” of the dance were not South Asian. Again, this is not an insult to the dancers themselves but instead a questioning of why a South Asian song was not depicted by South Asians. It is such occurrences that make South Asian representation in America feel almost half-assed, as if for every step forward there is a step back.

In so many ways representation of South Asians has felt half-done, almost there, but always doused with certain stereotypes. This is found especially in films with nerdy characters who seem to always have school as their central focus. This has begun to change slightly, however, with the creation of characters like Kate Sharma in “Bridgerton” and Padma in “Ginny and Georgia.” These characters show we see it is possible for portrayals to improve through small changes. Moreover, through breaking the mold of South Asian characters, South Asian viewers can envision a multitude of people they can become. People who are not just nerdy and intellectual but so many other things as well.

Sports have always been an integral part of American culture and yet have always been a sphere in which there have been little to no South Asians. Moreover, the stereotypes that surround South Asians both on screen and in the world deter them from such paths. This is often heartbreaking because I have seen first hand the multifaceted nature of all people. The installment of ideas like the model minority myth create an atmosphere where Asians feel as though only one part of them holds value. It can make some feel as though they are lesser if that is not their strongest part. And this is simply unjust. Worse, this causes some people to be untrue to themselves and causes the world to be unable to witness great talent.

This is another reason the Oscar for Naatu Naatu feels so important. It represents a celebration of the artistic aspect of South Asian culture. The film industry is such an important part of South Asians across the world. An aspect where no matter where we live we get to celebrate the idea of romance, song and artistry. It is an aspect that is not often celebrated in the United States but perhaps, this is the start. The start of an era where people are recognized for all their talents and not just those they are told they must have. An era void of stereotypes inspires the younger generation to create and to grow.