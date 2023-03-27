UConn Celebration to honor renaming of Human Rights Institute

Oct. 15th 2021, President Joe Biden visited the University of Connecticut to rename the Thomas Dodd Research Center to The Dodd Center for Human Rights. It is now being renamed once again to the Gladstein Family Human Rights Institute. Photo by Daily Campus.

The University of Connecticut’s Human Rights Institute has been renamed the Gladstein Family Human Rights Institute in honor of Gary Gladstein, who graduated from UConn’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences in 1966. An event will take place on Wednesday, March 29 in the Student Union Ballroom to celebrate the renaming.

The event, which includes dinner, is expected to run from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will be hosted in conjunction with UConn President Radenka Maric, the Office of Global Affairs and the UConn Foundation.

This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the Human Rights Institute at UConn, so the event is part of a larger conference celebrating the institute’s world-renowned interdisciplinary program. Information about other events associated with the conference can be found on the institute’s website.

Kathryn Libal, the Gladstein Institute’s director, noted that the Gladstein family’s generous support has helped provide funding for various student programs.

“The Gladstein family has played a pivotal, transformative role in the Institute’s development,” Libal said in an email. “Their generous support has provided robust funding for student scholarships, internships, study away programs, faculty and graduate student research, resident Scholars at Risk, conferences and workshops, and visits of scores of experts and practitioners to campus.”

Vice President for Global Affairs Daniel Weiner made similar remarks, adding that the Gladstein family’s support over the years has played an essential role in the institute’s progress as one of the largest human rights centers in the world.

“The Gladstein family has provided transformational support to human rights at UConn for a quarter of a century, thus fostering the creation of one of the most dynamic, interdisciplinary academic human rights programs in the world,” Weiner wrote in an email.

While RSVP for the dinner has closed, additional information and questions can be sent to the UConn Foundation’s director of strategic stakeholder events, Maggie Bascom at mbascom@foundation.uconn.edu.