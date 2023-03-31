E.O. Smith High School evacuated after threat incident 

E.O. Smith High School is located in Mansfield, Conn. The school was evacuated early Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

E.O. Smith High School in Mansfield was evacuated early Wednesday morning due to what state police described as a “suspicious incident.”

E.O Smith, established by the University of Connecticut in 1958, is located in close proximity to the UConn campus and downtown Storrs. Many of its students traditionally take college-level classes at UConn, and the two schools enjoy a strong relationship.

According to state police, a staff member at E.O. Smith received a phone call related to a potential threat to the school.

Police arrived at the school around 8:15 a.m. and proceeded to investigate the building while students evacuated. Following a comprehensive search of the premises, state troopers found no clear and credible threat to the students and faculty. Police left the school by 10:35 a.m.

E.O. Smith previously evacuated the school on Sept. 20, 2022 after a bomb threat was made over email to a staff member. Authorities determined that threat was not credible and did not conduct further investigation.