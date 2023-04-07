Hartford nonprofit organizations receive grants

Hartford Greater Together Community fund has allowed 9 community organizations the opportunity to spend a bit more with an awarded $26,450 in grant money.Photo by Karolina Grabowska/Pexels

The Hartford Greater Together Community Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving awarded a total of $26,450 in grants to nine community organizations.

Grants were given to community organizations to support projects that address food insecurity, education, housing, health care, child care or criminal justice, according to the press release. Grants ranged from $1,200 to $5,000.

A group of volunteers make up a smaller committee, the Hartford Community Fund Advisor Committee, which is a part of the Greater Together Community Fund. According to the press release, the committee was formed in 2020 and is responsible for choosing the awardees.

Lara Langer, chair of the advisor committee, explained the criteria of the eligible organizations. They must be based in Hartford, have an operating budget of $1 million or less and are providing direct services to Hartford residents.

Langer said that the committee’s mission is to assist nonprofits with smaller staff and funding and help them with the good work they are doing for Hartford residents.

“We are proud to support services that directly impact the quality of life for city residents, both children and adults. The advisory committee is committed to highlighting the dedication and good works of Hartford’s nonprofits,” Langer said. “We are thrilled to announce our latest round of awardees, each of whom represent organizations addressing critical needs for Hartford’s citizens.”

Awardees included Literacy Volunteers, Keney Park Sustainability Project, Theta Alpha Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Catholic Charities, Active City, Hartford’s Proud Drill Drum and Dance Corporation, Hartford Police Activities League of Hartford, Act Up Theater and West Indian Independence Celebration. These organizations provide a number of community, educational, academic and cultural services to the Hartford community. The full list of the grant recipients and grant-related projects can be found in a press release by the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.

Langer said they are hoping to announce applications for their fourth round of grant funding later this year and grow their program.

“It would be amazing if some people want to donate or spread the word about small Hartford nonprofits. We are always trying to find new organizations to support,” Langer said.

To learn more or donate to the Greater Together Community Fund visit their website and questions regarding the Hartford advisory committee can be sent to hartfordgreater2gether@gmail.com