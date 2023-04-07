Rapid Fire: Replacing TikTok 

If we’re lucky in the Opinion section, we work through our beliefs completely and support them with great arguments. But sometimes, we don’t need a deeper reason to hold our convictions. Rapid Fire is for those tweet-length takes that can be explained in just a sentence or two — no more justification needed.
In this Rapid Fire, writers gave their opinions on the question: If TikTok gets banned, which app will take its place?
Nell Srinath,
Associate Opinion Editor:
The potential ban on TikTok would cast a dark shadow on today’s youth. But shadows don’t always have to be bad, as with our sponsor, Raid: Shadow Legends™.
Harrison Raskin,
Editor-in-Chief:
Perhaps nothing will, and there will be a mass exodus to China in order to keep using the most popular app ever.
Dan Stark,
Weekly Columnist:
In his most heroic act to humanity, Elon Musk will bring back Vine and restore our society to its 2015 glory.
Owen Silverman,
Weekly Columnist:
Tinder Reels. You have six seconds to convince someone you’re worth the date, otherwise users will swipe up instead of left.
Sam Zelin,
Managing Editor:
I don’t know, but on a completely unrelated note, I just started watching TokTik! Again, it’s completely unrelated, and totally not just TikTok with a funny mustache and big glasses.