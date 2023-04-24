Rapid Fire: Favorite Wikipedia page  

In this Rapid Fire, writers gave their opinions on the question: What’s your favorite Wikipedia page? Photo by Luke Chesser on Unsplash.

If we’re lucky in the Opinion section, we work through our beliefs completely and support them with great arguments. But sometimes, we don’t need a deeper reason to hold our convictions. Rapid Fire is for those tweet-length takes that can be explained in just a sentence or two — no more justification needed.

In this Rapid Fire, writers gave their opinions on the question: What’s your favorite Wikipedia page?

Madeline Papcun, Opinion Editor: Easy. The Muppets.

Nell Srinath, Associate Opinion Editor: Last Spring, I had the grand (mis)fortune to learn about Tarrare, “French showman and soldier noted for his unusual appetite and eating habits.” The understatement of a century. From a young age, Tararre was known to eat everything regardless of mass or revile (he slurped up an eel like a spaghetti noodle in a hospital once). His appetite was so endless that the French military used it to their advantage, and had Tarrare hide messages in his stomach as a courier in the Franco-Prussian war. Wild stuff, I highly encourage you don’t miss a detail.

Owen Silverman: This page does it all. It can save you thousands of dollars as well as your precious time and energy; It is one of the few credible Wikipedia pages, since its contents are incontestable; and best of all it slanders that world’s most overrated city. “Paris Syndrome,” described as “a sense of extreme disappointment exhibited by some individuals when visiting Paris, who feel that the city was not what they had expected.”

Dan Stark, Weekly Columnist: I’m definitely going to have to go with the wikipedia page of everyone’s favorite congressman, George Santos. It covers basically every ridiculous scandal and accusation Santos has faced, which ranges from lying about his mother dying on 9/11 to “unitemized $199.99 expenses.”