Songs you missed from April 16 – 22 

This week saw a pretty large slump in noticeable album releases for the team over at the Life section to cover. With May coming up shortly, most projects are being finalized for release or delayed in order to catch the next wave, but that doesn’t mean we didn’t see some great single releases. Here’s what you might’ve missed.

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj — “Princess Diana”

Ice Spice is having a hay day with the remixes of songs off her debut EP “Like…?” going viral not only on social media but on the charts as well. Here she links up with rap royalty Nicki Minaj to trade bars. Nicki’s solo career has been dwindling for quite some time but her dedication to showing love to younger artists like Coi Leray and YoungBoy Never Broke Again shows how willing she is to adapt to the times.

Moneybagg Yo — “Motion God”

It seems like Moneybagg Yo can do no wrong at this point in his career. The Memphis rapper has been killing it not only in his collaborations but also with his solo releases. On “Motion God” we see him as braggadocious as ever as he talks about all the motion he’s getting. “Sign a million-dollar contract, in my boxers through a text” encapsulates the vibe of the song pretty well. It’s nothing special, but the 808s are satisfying and the rapping is solid.

Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny — un x100to

Okay, this one is a little weird but bear with me. International LatinX superstar Bad Bunny has linked up with Norteño band Grupo Frontera, for a brand new song. For those unfamiliar with Norteño music like me, it’s a type of Mexican folk ensemble similar to something like American bluegrass. While I would never expect Bad Bunny to be featured in what’s widely regarded as ranchero music, it’s actually really satisfying if you’re into that sort of thing.

Arlo Parts — Blades

This one was a complete surprise to me some of you may be familiar with artist Arlo Parks but I wasn’t up until this most recent release cycle. Her latest single “Blades” was calming and yet groovy in a way that reminded me of FKA Twig’s “Caprisong”. If the rest of her projects are this then she might be one of the newer artists to watch for. With colorful and bright synths, this song makes for great bedroom pop.

Mala Rodriguez —Sombrilla

Spanish rap star Mala Rodríguez may not be a household name over here for us but her relevance in Spain and the rest of the Spanish-speaking countries can’t be underestimated. Her latest single “Sombrilla” is infectious with a bouncing beat that would feel at home at any Latino nightclub.

Honorable Mentions: