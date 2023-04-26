Vice President for Student Affairs Michael Gilbert stepping down in August 

Vice President for Student Affairs Michael Gilbert is stepping down in August after 10 years at the University of Connecticut as well as a career in higher education that spans nearly four decades. Photo from UConn First Generation website.

Vice President for Student Affairs Michael Gilbert is stepping down in August after 10 years at the University of Connecticut as well as a career in higher education that spans nearly four decades.

UConn President Radenka Maric announced Gilbert’s departure in a university-wide email last week.

“I would like to thank Michael for all that he has done within the Division of Student Affairs over the last 10 years, which has had such a meaningful and lasting positive impact on student life here at our university. I wish him all the best. We will appropriately celebrate him and his career at UConn before he departs this summer,” Maric wrote.

Prior to his time at UConn, Gilbert held senior positions at Penn State and UMass-Amherst, while also serving as Vice President for Student Life at the University of Delaware.

In her announcement, Maric highlighted Gilbert’s tenure at UConn by detailing the initiatives he oversaw.

“We are sorry to lose such a longtime trusted colleague and leader. After arriving here in the summer of 2013, Michael immediately set about reestablishing the Dean of Students office following a five-year absence. He created it as a high-performing and fully integrated administrative unit and a significant and credible resource for the University community which launched new initiatives to enhance student well-being, satisfaction and success. The Dean’s office now directs campus-wide harm reduction efforts, including educational programs and support services related to Title IX and Bystander Education,” Maric stated.

Gilbert was also responsible for helping oversee the construction of the Peter J. Werth Residence Tower, which opened in August of 2016, as well as the construction of the Student Recreation Center, which opened in July of 2019.

Maric also credits Gilbert with establishing the Administration Program Review process.

“Michael also established an Administrative Program Review process in the Division of Student Affairs, with five departments completing reviews,” Maric said. “Modeled on traditional academic program external review processes, these assessments have improved strategic planning, program development and budgeting processes, and have resulted in significant institutional investments in Student Affairs.”

UConn is expected to begin searching for a new Vice President for Student Affairs soon.