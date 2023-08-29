UConn club sports to hold Involvement Fair on turf field 

Club sports will be hosting an involvement fair Tuesday, Aug. 29 Illustration by Sarah Chantres//The Daily Campus

Today, Tuesday, Aug. 29, University of Connecticut Club Sports will hold an informational event on campus for students interested in seeking out their services in the school year ahead.

The Club Sports Involvement Fair, held by UConn Recreation, will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the recreation turf field, located on 510 Jim Calhoun Way. The turf field is located next to the Burrell Family Field, UConn’s softball complex and the Morrone Stadium, home to UConn soccer and women’s lacrosse. Students can find Jim Calhoun Way between the Gampel Pavilion and the Uconn Bookstore, and should follow it until they reach the turf field.

According to UConn Club Sports, “information about registration, tryouts, and more will be available” at the Turf Field as UConn Club Sports welcomes the largest incoming class yet to the Storrs campus.

Insomnia Cookies, Pizza Mike’s Pizzeria and Monster Energy Drinks are set to give away food to university students, who are also provided “the opportunity to win various prizes and swag” while present, the organizers further explain.

Students will be entered into a giveaway for a $25 Gansett Wraps gift card, one of the many businesses present in Storrs Center.

UConn Recreation has indicated that “all 35 Club Sports Teams” will be present, including everything from field hockey and tennis to tap dance and figure skating. If a certain team among the 35 is not in attendance at the Club Involvement Fair, students can consult UConn Recreation’s Club Sports Team Listing on their website, which displays the complete list of teams and relevant contact information.

Students who cannot be present at the Club Sports Involvement Fair should not be worried about their prospects of joining a team. UConn Club Sports maintains a presence on Fusion Club, allowing students to view a list of all club sports registered on the platform and view the details of their respective teams. Such details include membership dues, medical requirements , and the schedules for tryouts and practices for the upcoming semester.

Further resources for students interested in signing up for club sports can be found on UConn Recreation’s website or by emailing competitivesports@uconn.edu. Formal tryouts begin on Aug. 30 with men’s soccer (also holding tryouts on Aug. 31) and go until the end of September, the exact date depending on the sport in question.

