Women’s Soccer: Huskies give up two unanswered goals in loss at Harvard 

The UConn women’s soccer team (1-1) suffered its first loss of the season at Harvard University (2-0) on Sunday night, 2-1.

Both teams were coming off wins, looking to build more momentum, coincidentally against New England opponents: Connecticut opened the season against Boston University while Harvard, who received votes in the latest United Soccer Coaches Poll, opened at Fairfield University.

Twenty-one minutes in, the Huskies got on the board first behind forward Cara Jordan, who scored her fifth career goal. After scoring her first career goal, forward Chioma Okafor helped contribute to UConn’s lone goal, recording her first career assist.

That quieted Jordan Field for seven minutes, as the Crimson answered thanks to midfielder/forward Gabby DelPico, who scored her ninth career goal. She has been her best when playing against UConn, with a career high two goals and four points in 2019’s matchup.

With the game tied at the beginning of the second half, Harvard wasted no time breaking the tie as midfielder Josefine Hasbo scored her 10th career goal and second of the season after hitting off the left post earlier in the match. She had three points as she assisted DelPico’s goal with midfielder/forward Ava Lung. It was her fourth career match with three points or more, and her fourth game-winning goal, with two already this season.

Forward Abbey Jones, who scored in the win over Fairfield, nearly set up the game-tying goal for the Huskies, but was called offside.

Jordan had an opportunity to score her second goal of the game, but it went over the bar from 18 yards out.

The Crimson outshot Connecticut, 21-8, and grabbed more shots on goal, 7-3.

Goaltender Kaitlyn Mahoney kept the Huskies within one goal, recording five saves, including three crucial ones in the second half.

Despite those five saves, UConn’s offense could not get another goal past goaltender Anna Karpenko, who made two saves.

The Huskies have not lost twice in a row against Harvard in their team’s history until now. The overall record, dating back to 1985, fell to 21-5-1. Three of those losses have come on the road, however.

UConn will return home for their Huskies & Heroes game against the Army Black Knights on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Morrone Stadium. Harvard will travel across the country to face Long Beach State University on Friday. The two schools will not face each other again this season.