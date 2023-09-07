‘Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs’ Comedy Special Review  

It’s rare for someone to be hired and fired from a job within a few days; Comedian Shane Gillis was one of those rare situations. Gillis was released from the incoming cast of “Saturday Night Live” in 2019 after a podcast clip of him leaked making a joke that did not land well for some people and was difficult for SNL to defend. This setback did not stop Gillis from becoming one of the most popular comedians in the country.

In recent years, the New York-based comedian has made a comeback for the ages after being labeled the new-culture term “canceled”. After he continued to get on stage in comedy clubs and not give up on his big dream, Gillis released his first Netflix comedy special on Sept. 5, titled “Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs.”

In his new special, Gillis talks about dealing with his girlfriend’s Navy Seal ex-boyfriend, taking a tour of George Washington’s home and being bullied by an Australian goth.

This is not the first special Gillis has released. In 2021, he released his first special on YouTube titled, “Shane Gillis: Live in Austin.” Comedians putting out their own specials on YouTube is the new wave of releasing content. It gives more power to the creator to bypass all the strict guidelines that many streaming and production companies have and just do it yourself — especially if you are still waiting for someone to allow you to do so.

Netflix has specific criteria for deciding what they deem suitable to release on their platform for comedy specials. Executives might take out certain jokes they think will not land well with viewers and make suggestions to edit.

Now, there seems to be “Point of View” specials being released on streaming services where the comedian uses their public platform to rant for an hour about social issues and obstacles they have overcome in their life instead of telling jokes and making the audience laugh. By offering a lively alternative to these glorified TedTalks, Gillis reinforces through his act what comedy is: just telling jokes. Even if the joke may be a bit edgy sometimes, it’s humor and it should be taken with a grain of salt.

Gillis is a comic who has nothing to lose has no fear. His nonchalant energy on stage makes him so unique as a standup. He finds himself laughing at his own punchlines throughout his new hour, which makes audiences feel comfortable and want to join in with his light, fun energy. Gillis didn’t come out in a flashy outfit or over-the-top special effects, but instead a black shirt, jeans, a fresh pair of Nikes and a red solo cup ready to give his fans a hilarious hour.

It’s common to joke about politics in today’s comedy world. Comedy critics and social media users are constantly debating the state our country is in today. Many people are on edge and sometimes it can be difficult to discuss specific topics without receiving any backlash. Gillis delivers brilliant material on these hard-to-digest issues fearlessly, with the delivery only a few comics can pull off. His style of comedy is quick, and he is always on his feet, looking for new jokes and continuing to create.

“Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs” is now streaming on Netflix.

Rating: 5/5