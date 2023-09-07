Student previously reported as missing found off campus  

The missing UConn student was found thanks to the help of the UConn police and the FBI. Photo by The Daily Campus.

At 7:01 p.m. on Wednesday night, university communications provided the University of Connecticut student body with an update to the disappearance of 19-year-old UConn student “Betty” Li Furong, primarily informing students that safe contact had been made with Furong.

“The UConn student who was reported missing earlier this week has been located off-campus, contact has been made with her, and she is safe. The investigation remains open. UConn Police would like to thank the external agencies providing assistance in this case, including the FBI. As previously noted, there is no danger to the UConn community in connection to this matter,” according to a university statement sent to students.

Furong went missing two days ago with her disappearance garnering statewide media attention. Despite safe contact, the investigation is still ongoing. University communication reiterated an earlier message that the UConn community is in no danger.