Women’s Volleyball: UConn gears up for three-game series in Yale Tournament  

The UConn women’s volleyball squad is rounding out the week with a three-game series. The team will go head-to-head with Sacred Heart, the University of Rhode Island and Yale in the Yale Tournament this Thursday through Saturday.

The Huskies will start off the series with Sacred Heart on Thursday evening to hopefully earn a second win at home. The Huskies should have a solid chance at securing a win over the Pioneers, as the team has yet to win a single game this season. Furthermore, the Sacred Heart crew has not been able to win a single set with a standing record of 0-3.

This past week, both UConn and Sacred Heart played against the Hofstra Pride. Although neither team was able to pull through with a win, the Huskies’ final score was 1-3, whereas Sacred Heart remained 0-3 against Hofstra.

Looking ahead to this week, the records suggest the Huskies will have a good chance at locking in a win over the Pioneers.

From there, the Huskies will host URI on Friday. The Rhode Island squad currently maintains a 1-5 record, which is similar to UConn’s 2-6 season. This game should prove to be an even matchup for both teams to test their scoring capabilities, cohesion and movement as a group.

Finally, the crew will travel to Yale, another home state rival, to match up for the last game of the sequence. The final game should prove to be yet another even match for the Connecticut teams. The last time Yale and UConn went head-to-head was back in 2021 when UConn took home a 3-1 win. Since then, both teams have dramatically changed, and this will be the first match-up for nearly all players.

The upcoming tournament provides UConn with a chance to secure several wins for their season record. With all three teams providing well-balanced competition, UConn can confidently walk into the series.

Coming off this past weekend’s doubleheader, UConn should feel good about themselves. Not only was the team able to close the scoring gap and stay on the heels of their opponents, but they were also able to lock in the season’s first home win.

In addition to the team’s performance this weekend, several individual players excelled on the court. In particular, sophomore Jess Perry was named to the All-Tournament team due to her fantastic performance. With a total of 39 kills in this season alone, the sophomore is already looking at an exceptional season ahead.

As for the team, the tournament will bring a healthy level of intensity to challenge the Huskies to rise to the occasion against their New England opponents.