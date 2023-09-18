Concerns arise over custodial services in UConn dormitories 

UConn’s campus features dozens of dorms and academic buildings across its large area. These buildings are all maintained by facilities operations, and cleaning is performed by the custodial services program. Photo courtesy of UConn Facilities Operations.

As the semester gains momentum, students at the University of Connecticut have settled into their dormitories and transformed these spaces into their homes away from home. Dorm room walls are now adorned with posters and rugs rest on formerly bare floors, marking the culmination of weeks spent adjusting to a new routine that must balance academic demands with much-needed rest. Yet, beneath the idyllic veneer of collegiate life, concerns have emerged about the efficacy of custodial services responsible for maintaining communal spaces.

The morning rush to communal showers and bathroom stalls to compete for limited spaces has become a daily ordeal for students residing on campus. As the week unfolds, murmurs among residents about custodial cleaning practices have grown louder. Many question the thoroughness of the custodial staff in their rounds, citing recurring issues such as empty toilet paper rolls and depleted soap dispensers.

The Custodial Services Program: Unveiling Their Mission

According to the Facilities Operations page on fo.uconn.edu, UConn’s custodial services program is committed to upholding a high standard of cleanliness in academic and residence halls across the sprawling Storrs campus. Their mandate promises to provide top-tier service to faculty, staff and students alike. Shedding light on the intricacies of their operations, Shawn Lappen, a Housekeeping Manager within the custodial services, offered insights into the program’s inner workings.

“The residential cleaning staff operates Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Our responsibilities encompass the entire public-facing areas of the buildings, with the depth and frequency of cleaning contingent upon the time of the year,” Lappen said. He emphasized the daily cleaning of bathrooms, a task that encompasses cleaning toilets and sinks, sweeping floors and scrubbing showers.

Lived Experiences Amongst Residents

Krystal Eronini, a sophomore psychology student, voiced her perspective on the cleaning habits within the dormitories. She praised the custodial staff for their consistent cleaning of floors but raised concerns about the showers and stalls. “When they do clean, they do a great job,” Krystal remarked. “However, when it comes to showers and stalls, they aren’t as thorough.” She notes that custodial practices vary from one dormitory to another. “It’s consistent in certain buildings,” she says. “For instance, last year, I lived in Northwest, and I think because there were fewer dorm rooms to clean, it was done exceptionally well every day on my floor. Our janitor came daily and cleaned everything.”

Channels for Addressing Concerns

Shawn Lappen suggested effective avenues for students to communicate their concerns. The “My UConn” app offers a platform to report issues or concerns related to custodial services promptly. Alternatively, students can reach out to their hall directors to voice their concerns. Two standard numbers for work orders are also available for request 24 hours a day.

Contact Information for Dormitory Cleaning Inquiries and Other Requests:

Contact your hall director to discuss concerns about dormitory cleaning. Work Orders: Two standard numbers are available for work orders 24/7, ensuring prompt attention to cleaning and maintenance needs.

These concerns about custodial services in UConn’s dormitories highlight the importance of maintaining a clean and safe living environment for students by prompting a dialogue between the custodial staff and the student body to address these issues and ensure a more comfortable campus experience.