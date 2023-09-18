UConn Student Health and Wellness Fair promotes students wellbeing 

University of Connecticut Student Health and Wellness hosted their annual fair on Fairfield Way on Thursday, providing information, health resources, fun activities and free giveaways to students.

UConn SHaW had a variety of tables that provided information about their medical services. Amy Dunham, registered dietitian nutritionist and coordinator of the fair, said she hopes this was an opportunity for students to get contact information for resources they may need now or in the future.

“We annually provide the Student Health and Wellness fair at the start of the school year to make known or to remind students of the many health and wellness offices, departments and organizations on campus and in the surrounding community,” Dunham said.

Dunham encouraged students to go to their website for information on how to get involved in student groups, schedule appointments and learn about health information.

“Some services SHaW provides but not limited to are gloveBOX, sick appointments, preventative care appointments (i.e. nutrition counseling, physical activity counseling, Know You Well nurse wellness coaching, etc.), individual and group mental health counseling, Let’s Talk program, and alcohol and other drug use support services and the recovery community,” Dunham said.

The tables addressed a variety of health topics, including mental health, wellness coaching, preventive care and screening, nutrition and sexual and reproductive health.

SHaW student groups including UConn Sexperts and S.H.A.P.E. spoke about how students can get invovled in their organizations or take advantage of their resources. UConn Sexperts is a paid peer health education program that promotes sexual health on campus. They spoke about their initiative, gloveBOX, which provides students with free condoms and other safer-sex supplies that will get delivered to students’ mailboxes. UConn S.H.A.P.E. (Student’s Helping to Achieve Positive Esteem) is a peer education group that strives to promote body positivity and acceptance.

SHaW also had a table where they talked about suicide prevention in light of UConn Suicide Prevention week. Students who filled out a yellow flag with a positive message were able to receive a free T-shirt. They advertised their slogan “Be aware, show you care” and SHaW’s hotlines for mental health support, which are available 24/7.

In addition to UConn SHaW, other UConn organizations were also in attendance. The UConn Nutrition Club spoke about how students can get involved in their group while allowing students to sample healthy drinks. UConn Rec also had a table where they gave out free merchandise to students who followed them on social media.

Organizations outside of UConn also came and spoke about their resources, including the American Lung Association, which promoted their Lung Force Walk which is happening next spring.

“We hope students walk away knowing about many resources and services on and off campus that are available to them for their well-being,” Dunham said.

More information about UConn SHaW can be found at studenthealth.uconn.edu.

Photo courtesy of UConn SHaW Instagram.