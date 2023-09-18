Rapid Fire: Which music fandom could overthrow the government? 

Which Fanbase can overthrow the government? Read todays opinion section and find out which four we think have what it takes to get it done. Illustration by Anna Iorfino/The Daily Campus

If we’re lucky in the Opinion section, we work through our beliefs completely and support them with great arguments. But sometimes, we don’t need a deeper reason to hold our convictions. Rapid Fire is for those tweet-length takes that can be explained in just a sentence or two — no more justification needed.

In this Rapid Fire, writers gave their opinions on the question: Which music fandom could overthrow the government, and why?

Nell Srinath, Opinion Editor: As a reformed BTS ARMY, I’ve personally witnessed an organizational capacity that makes the U.S. Constitution look as sophisticated as a square of Charmin Ultra Soft. ARMY — which, by the way, is now a 501(c)3 non-profit in the states — has a remarkable ability to organize for the singular goal of promoting the BTS brand through tactically brilliant, aboveground and clandestine operations and at any cost. Suffice it to say, they have the wherewithal.

Dan Stark, Associate Opinion Editor: It would easily be the Juggalos, the devout fanbase of Insane Clown Posse. The sheer lunacy and intensity of this group would make January 6 look like nothing. However, I highly doubt their ability to govern effectively.

Madeline Papcun, Editor-in-Chief: It’s definitely the Directioners. For a band that went on hiatus in 2015, they still have a devoted fanbase, including this WikiHow titled “How to be a Directioner: 10 Steps” to keep their numbers strong as they await a reunion tour.

Charlotte Chen, Digital Editor: If anything was to be learned from the great 2022 Ticketmaster controversy, it’s that Swifties are a force to be reckoned with. If 14 million fans can crash a website designed to handle 1.5 million, there’s no telling what they could do to the U.S. government.

Raquel Montelindo, Managing Editor: The clear winner is the Swifties — who else has the influence to get whole cities renamed and manage to collect the key to cities, like Tampa? The Swifties have successfully staged coups in multiple cities, including Tampa and Santa Clara — where Taylor Swift was named mayor. Furthermore, Swifties sold out her Eras Tour — an event which boosted the economy, according to the Federal Reserve, and generated $5 billion in consumer spending.