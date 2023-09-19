Huskies continue great play, dominate in UConn Invite 

UConn women’s tennis faces off against Wesleyan, Bryant, Stony Brook, Army, and Sacred Heart at the UConn Invite from September 15 – September 17 2023. Photo by Zach Moller/The Daily Campus

For the second consecutive weekend, the UConn Women’s tennis team came to play. Hosting the annual UConn Invite, the Huskies continued their stellar run of form. Each of the three days of the Invite brought something new, but Connecticut prevailed in the end.

Day 1: vs. Bryant

UConn opened the Invite on Friday, and that performance would set the tone for the rest of the weekend. Juniors Olivia Wright, Maria Constantinou and sophomore Cameron Didion, won their singles matches in straight sets for the Huskies. Constantinou and Wright picked up where they left off in last weekend’s Quinnipiac Invite, a weekend that saw them go undefeated in singles play. Connecticut didn’t let up and avenged their loss to the Bulldogs this past spring. The Huskies cruised to a 13-2 overall singles and doubles record on the first day of play.

Day 2: vs. Sacred Heart

Connecticut kept the momentum going on day two of the Invite. Looking for some payback against the Pioneers, who won their last matchup in March earlier this year, UConn showed no mercy. Wright and Constantinou, who still haven’t lost in singles play this season, kept their streaks going in this one. With more help from Didion, who won her singles match in straight sets, the Huskies ended day two with a commanding 13-2 overall singles and doubles record.

Day 3: vs. Wesleyan

As predicted, UConn’s matchup with Wesleyan would be much more difficult this season than it had been. The Cardinals returned four of the best players on their roster and showed some serious improvement. In the previous matchup between these two programs, the Huskies won comfortably with an 8-2 overall singles and doubles record. This time, however, they were just able to squeak out a narrow 5-4 victory. Who else but Wright and Constantinou, two team stalwarts, to propel the Huskies to victory? They won their singles matches, completing their undefeated Invite and continuing their undefeated season in singles play. Didion continued to step up, winning her singles match and having an undefeated Invite in singles play as well.

Overall

Keeping in line with their performances both last year and last week, UConn showed up and showed out in their Invite. With a 31-8 overall singles and doubles record, the Huskies are looking primed and ready to keep winning. Constantinou and Wright displayed their talent, pushing aside any singles challengers that came their way. Another player of note was Didion, who came out and performed after a quiet first week of matches. After not dropping any matches in last weekend’s Quinnipiac Invite, freshman Victoria Matos resumed her solid play. She lost her first singles match of the year but was able to bounce back and finish 2-1 in singles play. She partnered with Wright for doubles and went 2-1 in their three matches. All in all, it was another impressive showing for the Huskies.

Next weekend, Sept. 22-24, UConn travels to West Point for the Army Invite. Eighteen other teams from around the country will be participating, so Connecticut must keep on playing terrific tennis.