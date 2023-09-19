Men’s soccer: UConn hosts CCSU for in-state battle 

UConn men’s soccer wins a hard-fought conference match against St. John’s with a score of 2-1 at the Morrone Stadium on Sept. 15, 2023. The Huskies improve their record to 4-2. Photo by Skyler Kim/The Daily Campus

UConn is set to host Central Connecticut State in an in-state rivalry game this Tuesday.

CCSU (2-4-0) comes into the match following their worst loss of the season. UMass Lowell shut out the Blue Devils in a 5-0 beatdown in New Britain, outshooting them 16 to 4 throughout the game. This has been the biggest problem for CCSU this season, being shut out in half their games already. However, four of their matches have been decided by one goal, including just a 1-0 loss to a talented Bryant Bulldog soccer team. They’ll look to bounce back from their loss to UMass Lowell and spoil the Huskies homestand sweep.

UConn is going into Tuesday following two good performances and is looking to build upon a small win streak. The Huskies won back-to-back games to start their homestand, bringing their season record to 4-2-0. A 3-0 victory over Manhattan College last Monday got the Huskies back in the win column after a tough 2-1 loss against Yale the game prior. Freshman Lucas Almeida started the scoring with a goal in the first half, marking his third straight game with a goal. Huskies Scott Testori and Adil Iggoute would later add to the lead with goals of their own while goalie Jayden Hibbert saved four to preserve the clean sheet.

In their next match and first game in Big East, UConn carried that momentum to secure a big win against St. John’s. Scott Testori scored on a loose ball to bring the Huskies in front in the first half, then sophomore Pierce Bateson doubled the lead in the second half, handing the Huskies their first win against the Red Storm since 2012.

CCSU has totaled six goals this season, all of which have been scored by different players. UConn scored 13 goals this season by six separate players, five of whom have multiple goals this season. The Huskies take almost double the number of shots per game than the Blue Devils (15.2 to 7.7) and will look to take advantage of a weaker CCSU offensive attack.

Following the game against CCSU on Tuesday, UConn will enter the Big East gauntlet with seven conference opponents in their last nine games to wrap up the year. This is the Huskies’ final game of the homestand, returning home on Sept. 29 when they take on the Villanova Wildcats.

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Joseph J. Morrone Stadium. If you can’t make it to the game, you can stream it on UConn+.