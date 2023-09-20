UConn’s Career Fairs allow students to start thinking about their future 

The University of Connecticut held their all-university career fair yesterday at Gampel Pavilion which allowed students to begin preparing for their future careers. UConn students across all majors and campuses were encouraged to attend. The fair, which occurred from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., allowed employers to inform students about their internships, co-ops and full time work opportunities. Illustration by Sarah Koehler/The Daily Campus.

The University of Connecticut held their all-university career fair yesterday at Gampel Pavilion which allowed students to begin preparing for their future careers.

UConn students across all majors and campuses were encouraged to attend. The fair, which occurred from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., allowed employers to inform students about their internships, co-ops and full time work opportunities.

The fair began with Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz presenting her opening remarks and welcoming the employers to UConn. Following the opening remarks, employers set up tables and presented their companies to students which ranged from manufacturing, healthcare, insurance, legal and law enforcement, non profit organizations and more.

The STEM fair is happening today, Sept. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Gampel Pavilion and will host employers looking for students hoping to pursue careers specifically in science, technology, engineering and math.

Jim Lowe, associate vice provost and executive director of the Center for Career Development, said how the career fair is just one example of how UConn connects students to their potential employers once they graduate.

“Our mission at the Center for Career Development is to deliver comprehensive, innovative , and inclusive programs and services for all students,” Lowe said. “We cultivate connections to campus and community partners promoting opportunities for students to become contributing members of the State, national and world communities.”

Lowe said between the all-university fair yesterday and the STEM fair today, UConn will host close to 300 employers and anticipates over 3,000 students will have attended Gampel to pursue their career goals.

Wendy Kopp, corporate partner relations coordinator at the Center for Career Development, said it is never too early to build connections and explore opportunities, whether they be internships, co-ops or full time jobs.

“We are always excited to bring employers and students together, especially at our Career Fairs for the chance to meet face to face,” Kopp said.

A full list of the employers present at the all-university fair and STEM fair can be found on Handshake. UConn students can activate their Handshake accounts by logging in with their NetID and password.

“Handshake is a great way to help students see what employers are attending the fairs, so they are able to do some research and prepare before the fair,” Kopp said.

The Internship and Co-op Fair is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 6 at the Student Union and the Spring Career Fair will be held at Gampel Pavilion in late March. More information regarding the Center for Career Development’s upcoming events and services can be found on their website.