Interested in Studying Abroad? The Experiential Global Learning Fall Fair was for you! 

Students are engaging with members of the community to learn more about studying abroad options. File Photo/The Daily Campus

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, on Fairfield Way, between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., UConn welcomed several representatives from the 200-plus programs related to studying abroad that huskies can sign up for.

Lines of tents filled with posters and brochures — plus free souvenirs — enlightened interested students with opportunities for internships, semesters abroad, trips over the summer and so much more.

The event was hosted by the Office of Experiential Global Learning, whose main purpose is to help students plan opportunities abroad that match their academic schedules and career aspirations.

Programs are offered all year, with some being semester-long, and others taking place over summer or winter breaks. T can be related to academics, internships, research or even simply cultural immersion.

Places in which such programs take place are extremely diverse, covering all continents across the world. As mentioned by Gabriella Santoro, director of EGL, “This is for any UConn student. It does not matter your background, your major, we should be able to have a program for everybody.”

When it comes to financing these programs, a lot will depend on a student’s specific program of interest. There are programs under tuition model, which means students pay regular tuition to go abroad and their financial aid will travel with them, and there are other programs that fall outside of UConn scholarships which offer options for federal financial aid. Regardless of the situation, however, the office will connect anyone with internal and external scholarships students can apply for to finance their study abroad programs and turn their dreams into reality.

Santoro’s biggest advice was to plan ahead; therefore, the sooner students visit EGL, the more successfully their expectations will be met. The office is equipped with talented staff who pair students with advisors based on major, ensuring no delay in graduation is necessary. Courses taken abroad can be transferred to UConn to keep students on track as well.

Any student who is curious or wants to learn more about studying abroad is welcome to make an appointment on EGL’s website and schedule a meeting with their respective advisor.

What are you waiting for? Go make it happen Huskies!