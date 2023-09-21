Chris’s Column: Previewing the Ryder Cup 

A golf ball on grass. The Ryder Cup, an event that has been marked on golf fans’ calendars all year long, is set to return at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, in Rome, Italy. Photo by Pixabay

The Ryder Cup is set to return at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, in Rome, Italy. This event has been marked on golf fans’ calendars all year long. The iconic tournament provides a clash between Team USA and Team Europe. With years of intense competition, rivalries and absurd crowd chants, the Ryder Cup continues to captivate the hearts and minds of golf enthusiasts. Let’s dive into the electrifying anticipation surrounding the highly awaited Ryder Cup 2023.

Rome, Italy: A golfer’s dream course

Renowned for its captivating architecture and historical legacy, Rome will offer an unparalleled setting for the Ryder Cup field. The world-famous Marco Simone & Country Club, located minutes from the city center, will provide exceptional gallery shots for these golfers. The Ryder Cup’s arrival will lift this entire city off their feet, beaming with excitement, as Rome becomes the epicenter of world-class golf.

Team Europe: Seeking the Crown

Team Europe embarks on the quest to defend the Ryder Cup on their home turf. Under guidance of captain Luke Donald, Europe’s top golfers look to take charge against their American rivals. The golfers to look out for on Team Europe are Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Justin Rose, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood. Also watch out for Sepp Straka and Tyrrell Hatton, a duo likely to provide a tough one-two punch for Team USA.

Team USA: Claim glory

Team USA leads 27-14 in wins over Europe ever since the Ryder Cup began in 1927. Captain Zach Johnson looks to rally the team, as the Americans are loaded with talent for yet another year. Top golfers to keep an eye on are Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka. Be on the lookout for reigning U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark and The Open winner Brian Harman.

The Matchup:

Team Europe is full of stacked talent and will be a tough challenge for Team USA. It has been over 30 years since Team USA won in Europe. The Ryder Cup is full of nail-biting moments, breathtaking shots, constant drama and uproar from the crowd. The electrifying atmosphere of this year’s Ryder Cup will be unlike any other. The raw emotions and intense rivalries create an adrenaline-rush atmosphere for the players; every drive, putt and chip matters. The legendary city of Rome will provide an unforgettable experience for the players and the fans, so mark your calendars for Sept. 29, when the action is set to begin.

Final Predictions:

Looking at the rosters, Team USA has the slight edge for Ryder Cup experience. However, Team Europe with young talent like Hovland, Nicolai Højgaard and Ludvig Åberg, USA could be in for a rude awakening in individual match play. Additionally, with the home field advantage for Europe, USA could be in for a tough challenge each round. We also must take into consideration the years of experience McIlroy, Rahm and Rose have in the Ryder Cup. But after carefully breaking down the roster and picks for both sides, Team USA has the slight edge and looks to bring home the Ryder Cup once again. With veteran players like Spieth, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Koepka; their leadership will allow young players like Sam Burns, Clark and Max Homa to secure the Ryder Cup.