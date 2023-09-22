Feel Good Friday: UConn holds top 30 best public university position

An aerial view of the UConn campus during the spring semester. Photo by Jordan Arnold/The Daily Campus

The University of Connecticut is currently ranked as the 26th best public university in the United States.

U.S. News & World Report rankings published its annual report this past Monday, where UConn maintained its No. 26 spot for the second year in a row.

Strengths UConn possessed compared to other universities were graduation rates, retention of first-year students and school reputation compared to similar universities, a UConn Today article explained.

In this year’s U.S. News and World Report ranking, UConn increased nine spots among its ranking within public and private universities to number 58.

“While we know that rankings cannot capture all aspects of UConn’s many strengths, we are pleased that the University continues to be recognized so positively and consistently for its indicators of student success,” President Radenka Maric said in a UConn Today article.

This ranking is separate from UConn’s top 50 WSJ ranking among universities across the nation.

While rankings do not mean everything about the standard and success of UConn, President Maric expressed in a UConn Today article that the university continues to take efforts to produce well-rounded and happy students.

​​“We want our students to embark on their careers with an education that prepares them to build fulfilling and happy lives through creativity, innovation, entrepreneurship, emotional intelligence, and critical life skills such as financial literacy,” President Maric said in a UConn Today article.